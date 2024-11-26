A viral TikTok video from a beautiful Mzansi wedding has TikTokers talking about more than just the bride

The star? A guest with a mini fan, seen cooling himself during the wedding steps with unmatched style

While some wondered if he was the groom, others couldn’t get enough of his vibe and unique flair

A video of a wedding got Mzansi people talking. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @mahlatsethemakeupartist/TikTok

Source: UGC

Wedding season in Mzansi never fails to bring drama, glam, and unforgettable moments.

Mzansi man's wedding antics shine

One such moment went viral recently when a makeup artist shared visuals of a stunning wedding.

While the bride looked breathtaking in her flawless white gown, all eyes were on a man standing beside her. He was using a mini fan to cool off in the heat.

The impeccably dressed guest didn’t let the blazing sun ruin his vibe. As the wedding party performed the step, he whipped out a sleek mini fan.

Video gains traction on TikTok

The wedding clip on the TikTok account @mahlatsethemakeupartist amassed over 500,000 views in three days.

Watch the video below:

Curious viewers rushed to the comments. Many wondered if the stylish man was actually the groom.

See some comments below:

@M.Bee stated:

"We listen, we don’t judge. 😅"

@LesegoRakau asked:

"Should we tell her? 😳😏😅"

@Zamz1eMaMvelase commented:

"Guys that is not the groom, that's her brother! 😂😂😂Yhoooooo mara nina."

@BoitumeloMotaung highlighted:

"Guys read the comments before le phapha. That's her brother. Go to her profile."

@Morongoa_Manyathela mentioned:

"But Mahlatse o rata controversy hle. 😂😂 Why didn't you post both videos where the husband is available? Or mention in the caption that it's your brother walking makoti."

@Reshoketswe29 stated:

"Why kele worried? 😂😂"

@mitchelldube81 posted:

"We watch we don’t judge. 😅"

@Sue added:

"Tjo! Let me keep quiet! 😑"

Source: Briefly News