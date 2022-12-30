A 53-year-old man was found in possession of monkey and hyena meat, dried crocodile skins and a crocodile carcass

He was fined R2500 after police and the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency members discovered the items in his fridge

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela cautioned the public about possessing wild game

MPUMALANGA - Police have urged members of the public against hunting or being in the possession of wild game.

A man was found with wild game meat and crocodile skins. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

This comes after a 53-year-old man was fined R2500 for possessing monkey and hyena meat, dried crocodile skins and a crocodile carcass on Wednesday, 28 December. The items were found inside a refrigerator.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE that community members had tipped them off about the wild game. The man was arrested after police officers and members of the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency discovered the items.

He paid an admission of guilt fine for contravening a section of the Mpumalanga Nature Conservation Act. The act prohibits the receipt, possession, or handling of dead game.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela cautioned the public against possessing wild game. Manamela said certain crocodile parts could be highly poisonous to humans.

Meanwhile, according to IOL, six people were remanded in custody after they appeared before the Zeerust Magistrate’s Court for possession of a pangolin.

Citizens react to the fine:

@Sabza200BC said:

“Why does our country's system like to fine perpetrators even in serious violations? Are they some kind of credit control system for the justice department or there is a gap in the law.”

@Iceburg7 commented:

“Wtf? R2500? pocket change, think they missed a few zeros at the end.”

@mpalweni_wilson wrote:

“Very good, let him be punished accordingly! the R2, 500 is too mild!”

@KeletsoNare2 posted:

“Witchcraft.”

@Mark64451432 added:

“Not enough.”

