A young lady from Nigeria is over the moon after bagging her doctoral degree from Babcock University

Priscilla Asikhia obtained her PhD in Human Resource Management and noted that she is the youngest person to obtain a degree at this level from the institution

The 25-year-old was heartily congratulated by online peeps, who were impressed with her fantastic milestone

A 25-year-old Nigerian lady is on cloud nine after obtaining her PhD in Human Resource Management from Babcock University.

Priscilla Asikhia is happy about being a PhD holder at 25. Image: Dr. Priscilla Asikhia/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Priscilla Asikhia noted that she feels thrilled with her academic achievement, especially after being told that she had no future when she was younger.

Taking to LinkedIn, the newly minted doctor posted about how proud and excited she is about the amazing milestone:

“A young girl who didn't believe in herself due to underperformance back in high school. A girl once called a ‘no future ambition’ student by her principal is now a PhD holder."

Priscilla explained that she is the youngest person to obtain a degree at this level at her university and thanked God Almighty for helping her achieve the fantastic academic accolade.

The young woman bagged her undergraduate qualification at 19, her master’s degree at 22, and is now an entire doctor, reaching her dream after ten years of studying:

“A successive ten-year education has given me a grounded knowledge of educational research, administration, and human resource management.”

The young lady further noted that while the journey hasn’t been easy, she is thankful to everyone who helped her reach success.

Commenting on the good doc’s post, netizens expressed how impressed they were with her academic prowess, wishing her well for the future:

Ahmed Abd El Aziz said:

“All the best.”

Otitoloju Enoch added:

“Congrats. Keep soaring.”

Elijah Asifat reacted:

“This is inspiring. Congratulations.”

