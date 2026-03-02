An AI-generated photo of Musa Mseleku and his five wives has gone online and caused a serious stir

Peeps joked at how Musa Mseleku and his baddie wives were making his late mother turn in her grave

The Mseleku family have been keeping Mzansi entertained with their marriage drama, and the latest photo further added to the hype

An AI-generated photo of Musa Mseleku and his wives as baddies has gone viral.

Source: Instagram

Social media remains undefeated. The latest trend of generating AI photos and content has landed in Umzumbe, giving the Mseleku wives a revamp.

Mseleku wives go AI

A hilarious X post by @_Bongekile_ captioned, "Gog’Flo is turning in the grave," has caused quite the frenzy among Mseleku fans.

The post shows MaCele dressed like a baddie in a short denim skirt and a crop-top, MaYeni in a full denim look and a pink t-shirt, rocking fresh braids, MaKhumalo in a silver crop-top and trendy up-do, and MaNgwabe in John Cena pants and a baddie hairstyle.

In another post, Musa Mseleku was dressed like one of those skrr skrr boys, and MaKhwela also donned a girly fit with a white crop-top.

AI-Generated photos of Musa Mseleku and his wives has gone viral.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi laughs at viral photos

The Mzansi Magic reality show airs on Wednesday and Thursday on Channel 161, and it is currently in its ninth Season. Fans finally get to see Samke Khwela's storyline and how she met Musa, to him being her baby daddy.

Peeps had a good laugh at the posts, with many imagining how it would be if they really looked like this in real life. Below are some of the hilarious reactions to the post:

@ndlakude1 laughed:

"Is this real or is it AI? What are they doing to her?"

@TshephoSes mentioned:

"There’s no variety in these women. They all look the same."

@TumiMashabela joked:

"I love them as baddies, Mseleku would also love them as baddies."

@MaGatsheni50 stated:

"They are abusing Gogo Flo while she is resting."

@WaMuvenda shared:

"I hate AI, but they look so beautiful."

@MagebaN asked:

"Aibo, what is this?"

@Ephraim_Snr shared:

"Enlighten us here on what is really going on."

@khanyithes33864 said:

"Musa would drop dead."

Musa Mseleku's daughter confronts him

In a previous report from Briefly News, in the upcoming episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, Musa Mseleku and his daughter, Sne Mseleku, discuss his marital problems. A clip from the trailer was shared online, with Sne Mseleku making a bold statement about how her dad is too nice to his wives.

South Africans gave their opinions on Sne's views, with many people questioning Musa's intentions.

"I am not disputing that they are my mothers. But, look at how Umzumbe doors are closed, while they are staying in their comfy homes, that you pay for. If it were me, I would not pay for those expensive houses. Those same people who cause you stress. You will get another stroke and die".

