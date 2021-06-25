Unathi Nkayi Shares Cool #TBT Photo with DJ Sbu: "One from the Archives"

Unathi Nkayi took to social media to post a cool throwback snap of herself with fellow entertainer DJ Sbu

The media personality shared that she can't remember when the hilarious snap was taken and asked DJ Sbu for help

The former Friends Like These host had a good laugh at the pic before he told Unathi that it was taken around 2003 or 2004

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Unathi Nkayi and DJ Sbu have come a long way. Unathi took to social media on Thursday, 24 June and posted a hilarious throwback pic of herself with DJ Sbu.

The two stars have worked together on a number of big projects in the entertainment space. They've also shared the same studio at Metro FM and YFM.

Unathi Nkayi shared a cool #TBT picture with DJ Sbu. Image: @unathi.co, @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

The Kaya FM presenter took to Instagram and posted the classic snap of herself with DJ Sbu. She doesn't remember which year the picture was taken. Unathi asked Sbuda:

"SBUDA @djsbulive help us out here with @ouparazzi. We can’t remember what gig this was. He thinks it was in the 90s BUT I only got here in 2001. It could have been an @arthurmafokate launch BUT we’re not sure. #TBT."

DJ Sbu took to Unathi's comment section and laugh out loud at the snap. He wrote:

"Wow, time flies guys. One from the archives."

The former Friends Like These presenter was also not sure which year the funny snap was taken. He said:

"It was 2003 or 2004."

Both Sbuda and Unathi's followers took to the latter's comment section to share their thoughts on the pic.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini said:

"Legendary."

its_archiles wrote:

"At times I hate some things I come across from my past like a Facebook post from 15 years ago or an old pic when I thought swag was the ish. Life is truly something."

djsucre commented:

"It must have been Ragga nights!"

tman1980something added:

"Damn, looking good. Lauryn Hill like."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Unathi Nkayi gives powerful weight loss advice

In other news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi took to social media recently to advise her followers about weight loss. The stunner asked them to stop using weight loss products and eat healthily.

The media personality usually posts snaps and videos of herself hard at gym. The star urged her fans to stop spending their hard-earned cash on useless products that promise them quick results when they are trying to lose weight. Unathi posted a 2011 throwback snap of herself on Instagram and compared it to a picture she took in 2021.

A follower told Unathi that she has spent money on products to help her lose weight but has not seen any results. Unathi advised the woman:

"Stop using products, stop please. Eat healthy and clean and you will lose weight. Cut down on sugar, wheat and dairy and the weight will fall off. You cannot out-gym a bad diet and you cannot eat products to minus a bad diet."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za