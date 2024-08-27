A girl shared on TikTok how happy her parents were after she left home to go to university

The parents, not emotional at all, recorded themselves learning and perfecting a TikTok dance

Social media users loved that the parents could enjoy themselves and joked that the girl was holding them back

A daughter showed her parents enjoying themselves after she left for university. Images: @thandi_mkh

Parents often experience a whirlwind of emotions when their children leave the nest. However, for one set of parents, their daughter's departure to university saw them enjoying their newfound freedom and time spent together.

No saddened tears, just awesome vibes

Using the handle @thandi_mkh on TikTok, a girl ready to continue her studies at university uploaded a video showing a picture of herself and her parents. A quote on top of the image read:

"How are your parents coping since you left for uni?"

The video then cuts to the daughter's parents doing a TikTok dance and having fun in her absence.

@thandi_mkh wrote in her post's caption:

"They are definitely not going through empty nest syndrome."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi enjoys the parents' enjoyment

After watching the humorous video, social media users took the parents' side and expressed that they loved seeing the mom and dad happy and having a ball of a time while their daughter was away.

@_qaqi told the young TikTokker:

"I think you were holding them back, girl."

@kgoshiii_ laughed and said:

"They are having the time of their lives."

@mev_maja exclaimed in the comment section:

"They are young again, living life like it's golden!"

@tebatso_molapo laughed when they wrote:

"They’ve been waiting for this day."

@ammybarney told the online community:

"It's giving second honeymoon stage."

@rasta_sweety said to the girl:

"I'm sure there is a tenant in your room."

@itsyouuuu.u shared their experience with their parents, saying:

"My dad reminds me every day how much happier they are since I left."

Woman shows parents dancing

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared a cute video of her parents busting a move in the kitchen and showcasing their love.

Many people swooned over the couple's loving moment, letting the lady know her parents were the best.

