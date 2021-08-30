Sweet Moment as Boy Hugs Nervous Little Sister Tightly at School

A little boy got many people emotional on social media as he cared for his kid sister who was nervous at school

The young lad hugged the sister tightly in order to calm her as they were dropped off at school by their mother

Many have hailed the boy's mum for the love that exists in her family by reason of what the lad did

A little boy has become an internet sensation following his caring gesture to his sibling.

The unsuspecting boy was recorded by the mother hugging his little sister after she brought them to school and went her way.

The boy tried to calm his sister's nerves by hugging her Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by The Uplift

This is as the little girl appeared nervous and didn't want to enter her class.

In the video shared on Facebook by , the boy played the bigger person as he petted the girl who was probably going to tear up.

A teacher could be seen standing over the siblings still locked in a cute embrace.

The sister would rush back into her brother's arm each time they break away.

Many people gush

Marty Martini said:

"My brother PAUL took me on the first day of school this is exactly how he handled it I will never forget I miss him EVERYDAY."

Sally Marie Houk Schmoll remarked:

"I hope she got better. That first day of school for these babies can be very difficult for them. Be patient with her. Those butterflies are real. She just needs a little Tim, understanding and to know that you will be there when she comes home."

Beth Milligan-Qualls commented:

"Sara Sills this reminds me of Henry. He always tells Cole, Asher, and Ellie to have a good day... It is SO sweet!! He is setting such a great example, and he is an amazing big brother!!"

Regina Sweeney stated:

"Good for him and kudos to mom and dad for teaching compassion to our children, something we desperately need in the world today ! "

Little girl gets emotional as she meets baby brother for the first time

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a little girl had got emotional as she met her baby brother for the first time.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @la_beaute_africaine, the little girl embraced the sleeping baby as her tears of joy flowed.

The person making the video said nothing as they captured the beautiful moment between big sis and her kid brother.

