A woman, Kamo Phachane, has a large family and she showed people that some of their children have not had a popular local dish

In a video, the adoring mom to seven children showed people who have family are not used to eating one common traditional delicacy

Many people were invested in seeing her children try the interesting traditional dish made of a delicious sheep's part

A woman in a TikTok video showed people her blended family eating a delicacy for the first time. In the clip, the lady dishes up a popular South African dish for her family to try.

A woman made a TikTok video showing her seven children eating sheep's head for the first time. Image: @kamopachane

Source: TikTok

The video amassed lots of reactions on social media. Many people were interested in seeing how the children reacted to eating a popular traditional food.

Woman's children try South African delicacy

In a TikTok video, Kamo showed people that her children had never had sheep's head (skopo). In the video, she showed how she prepared it and gave each of the children to taste. Watch the video below:

SA enjoys video of kids eating skopo

The tiktok video left many people in awe of the big family. Online users could not help but go down memory lane after seeing the children's experience.

Wholism commented:

"Yho nostalgia… when I stayed in sosha my grandpa used to get this ka chillies . I hope they loved it."

Busisiwenkosi1 said:

"Not big brother removing the hair lol."

Bongiwe Phetha wrote:

"Lapho thina growing we were not allow to eat it especially if your a girl 🥰 I fail to understand so nje our parents sometimes balance me please."

Kgosigadi added:

"My sister neh you make me crave having my own house, kore weekends gobe monate re apaye🥰yho can God bless me ka chelete ke reke a house."

Sandra Eable Sandra gushed:

"This is my favorite like don't play with me I don't share when I buy this get your own damn head 😂leave mine alone."

Lady flexes engagement, creates blended family of 7 kids

Briefly News previously reported that a woman has a bright future to look forward to. The woman found love and updated her kids on her relationship status.

The video of the big family received thousands of likes. Many commented, sharing their reactions to the big family moment.

In a TikTok video, a woman @kamophachane told her family of blended children that they have a new chapter ahead. In a video, the woman revealed that she would be getting married, and all the kids yelled in delight.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News