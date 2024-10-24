“Social Anxiety Fears You”: Bubbly Gent Steals Show at Spur Birthday Celebration, Internet Loves It
- An energetic and bubbly young gentleman helped Spur employees celebrate a customer's birthday
- The man sang and danced like he was paid to do so, making the stranger's day even more special
- The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the guy's vibes and feeling envious
A video of a bubbly guy helping Spur staff sing happy birthday songs to customers has made rounds on social media.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @thimfusi, the man is seen at Spur having a meal. As usual, at Spur, there is always someone who has a birthday celebration. The staff sings for them in celebration of their special day.
The staff were doing their infamous birthday songs to a customer when the gent decided to join them and make the whole celebration a vibe. He was seen singing and dancing with excitement on his face. If anything, social anxiety is scared of him.
"Pov: Social anxiety fears you."
Bubbly guy helps Spur employees sing
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
Mzansi loves the guy's energy
The video gained over 80k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:
@katlehomadaba44 wrote:
"I am never taking you anywhere again😭next time wa sala shame 💀." ( Next time I'm leaving you behind)
@andii.cee laughed:
"Ain't no wayy😭😭🤣."
@S.ebaaa_x commented:
"This guy actually makes me happy whenever I see him 😃."
@L🫧🌸 said:
"When I grow up I wanna be like you 🥲🥹."
@Sihle Ramasesane could relate:
"This is me😭."
@uniquely_katy loved:
"Found my people🥰😂."
@TsheTwala was envious:
"If my friends are not like this, I don't want them cause this is so me 😩."
Cape Town boy shy on his birthday at Spur
In another story, Briefly News reported about a young boy who was shy after Spur staff sang for him on his birthday.
A Cape Town young shy man didn't know how to act after Spur employees sang for him on his birthday. In the TikTok clip uploaded by @choka10, the family was seen at Spur in Zavenwacht Mall, Cape Town. They were enjoying a young man's birthday. They even had a cake in front of him. As he blew out the candles, Spur's music came on.
