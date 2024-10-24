An energetic and bubbly young gentleman helped Spur employees celebrate a customer's birthday

The man sang and danced like he was paid to do so, making the stranger's day even more special

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the guy's vibes and feeling envious

A young gent sang and danced with Spur employees. Images: @thimfusi

Source: TikTok

A video of a bubbly guy helping Spur staff sing happy birthday songs to customers has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @thimfusi, the man is seen at Spur having a meal. As usual, at Spur, there is always someone who has a birthday celebration. The staff sings for them in celebration of their special day.

The staff were doing their infamous birthday songs to a customer when the gent decided to join them and make the whole celebration a vibe. He was seen singing and dancing with excitement on his face. If anything, social anxiety is scared of him.

"Pov: Social anxiety fears you."

Bubbly guy helps Spur employees sing

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the guy's energy

The video gained over 80k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@katlehomadaba44 wrote:

"I am never taking you anywhere again😭next time wa sala shame 💀." ( Next time I'm leaving you behind)

@andii.cee laughed:

"Ain't no wayy😭😭🤣."

@S.ebaaa_x commented:

"This guy actually makes me happy whenever I see him 😃."

@L🫧🌸 said:

"When I grow up I wanna be like you 🥲🥹."

@Sihle Ramasesane could relate:

"This is me😭."

@uniquely_katy loved:

"Found my people🥰😂."

@TsheTwala was envious:

"If my friends are not like this, I don't want them cause this is so me 😩."

Cape Town boy shy on his birthday at Spur

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young boy who was shy after Spur staff sang for him on his birthday.

A Cape Town young shy man didn't know how to act after Spur employees sang for him on his birthday. In the TikTok clip uploaded by @choka10, the family was seen at Spur in Zavenwacht Mall, Cape Town. They were enjoying a young man's birthday. They even had a cake in front of him. As he blew out the candles, Spur's music came on.

