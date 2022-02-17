A video of a store robbery in Randburg was shared by social cohesion activist Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) on Twitter

In the video, three individuals who posed as customers can be seen stealing items from the shop as the staff lie on the floor

Briefly News spoke to Abramjee, who said crime is out of control and that police need to act decisively

A store robbery was caught on CCTV footage in Randburg, Gauteng. The clip was shared by social cohesion activist Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) on Twitter on Wednesday, 16 February.

A video of Randburg store robbery has South Africans concerned at the state of lawlessness in the country. Image: @Abramjee/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video has over 58k views and shows what appeared to be customers browsing around the story. A few seconds later a man walks up to one of the female staff and pushes her to the floor. Another man, who was posing as a customer, also forces another male staff member to the floor and they begin to rob the store. A lady in a pink dress is also seen filling a bag with items.

The trio continues on their criminal mission unbothered and is later seen walking out of the store after the staff members were led outside the room.

Speaking to Briefly News on the scourge of dangerous robberies, Abramjee said:

“As an anti-crime activist, crime is out of control. Criminals are running amok. Businesses are increasingly being targeted. It’s of real concern. Police need to act decisively."

He added that lawlessness in South Africa must come to an end.

"Crime stats are coming out and I will not be surprised if we see an increase in violent crime again. We need stability in the police. The in-fighting is not good and criminals are smiling.”

Mzansi online users responded to the tweet with their concerns and observations:

@smeshthomas asked:

“When is Ramaphosa removing these masks?”

@Alphacode__

"No guys that woman was forced to do this. Women are saints.”

@spasha_ replied:

“The cameras have to be monitored by the security company 24/7, it's about R250 per cam monthly.”

@matingseaso wrote:

“People been discouraging us to not commit crime by saying crime does not pay, they enjoy eating alone. Evidence is before our eyes.”

@Iszamzi_ reacted:

“I don't see a robbery, they're just taking.”

@2lani011 said:

“Fingerprints all over but trust our SAPS not to do anything.”

Mzansi was shook by video of a car stolen in less than a minute

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that several South African online users were disturbed after viewing footage of a vehicle that was stolen with ease and stealth.

The footage was posted by Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) on Twitter and according to the post, the Toyota Hilux GD6 was stolen in less than a minute at Islands Spar in Hartbeespoort Dam, North West province.

Source: Briefly News