A man has taken to Twitter to post a 35-second video of a man doing strange moves and Mzansi believe the Zombie Apocalypse is upon us

In the viral video posted by @privatefigure_, a man can be seen walking toward the camera on all four while twisting his body at various angles

To say that South Africans were freaked is an understatement with many commenting that the man was in desperate need of an exorcism

A video has gone viral of a man performing what many are calling demonic moves and Mzansi are clutching their rosary’s.

Twitter user Private Figure posted the 35-second clip which received 71.7 views to Twitter. The clip, a man can be seen initially throwing himself to the ground then turning himself over and walking on all fours which looks similar to a scene from a horror flick.

@privatefigure_ captioned the clip:

“Imagine your friend falls and starts doing this, what will you do?”

@OfficialSaevi said:

“Ima says, with all do respect chill tf or ima be forced to exorcise this ass whooping. Foh. You know I went to Catholic school.”

@jaeminthemiddle said:

“I leave and never come back even if it's my own home we're in.”

@iam_YCee said:

“How do you even find out that you know how to do this ?????”

@OGSammmy reacted:

“Once you do some shit like this, you forfeit any friendship you thought we had.”

@tamyacecilia said:

“For some reason, this wouldn’t scare me.”

@Officerchuckles reacted:

“Pee to establish dominance.”

@_Airwreckuh said:

“Les zombies dans. All of us are dead.”

Source: Briefly News