Popular sangoma Gogo Maweni has purchased another property while her mansion is still under construction

The star shared a video of her new property, which seemed to be the next project after her mansion

'Many netizens applauded the star and showered her with heartfelt messages

Gogo Maweni bought herself another property. Image: @gogo_maweni

Gogo Maweni is one impressive young person. The star has been sharing content on the progress of her mansion project, and recently she revealed yet another project to her fans and followers.

Gogo Maweni buys another property

Popular sangoma and podcaster Gogo Maweni has made headlines once again after she spilt the beans on how sangomas insert snakes in women's private parts for money rituals on her podcast.

Recently, the star shared some exciting news with her fans and followers on social media. The star bought herself another property which she will be commencing her next project on. Maweni posted the video of her new property on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"We move from one project to another cc @velabahleke_the_king."

Watch the video below:

Fans applaud Gogo Maweni

Shortly after the star posted the video on her Instagram page, many celebs and fans applauded her. See some of the comments below:

ladydu_sa joked:

"We don’t fake buying property we actually buy it."

mrs_matibe said:

"Sebenza girl."

makgwarelakidibone wrote:

"Woman of action, love you @dr_maweni."

g_litterboy responded:

"Beyond inspiring, while others are focusing on how “ evil” you are , the evil is building and evolving from one project to another . And another thing @dr_maweni . “ which craft “ is so fruitful thank you , I mean it."

onalennajohnny replied:

"They say Rome wasn’t build in a day , occupy the space."

yoliswacimela commented:

"Yes wena Gogo keep on shining."

marorilerati mentioned:

"Generational wealth."

