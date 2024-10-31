“Don’t Have Basic Home Training”: Student Complains About Messy Roommates

A student attending the University of the Free State shared a clip of the messy kitchen caused by her roommates

The kitchen counter was filled with dirty dishes and even had a slice of pizza and other foods left out in the open

Several social media users felt they could relate to the frustrated student, while others shared what they would have done

A student showed the message kitchen her roommates left. Images: @thaps_letsoalo / TikTok, Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images

Shared spaces work best when everyone respects each other by cleaning up after themselves. Recently, a University of the Free State student posted a video revealing the mess her roommates left behind in their shared accommodation.

Student shows dirty kitchen

TikTok user @thaps_letsoalo took to her account to show app users the untidy kitchen she alleged her housemates caused.

In the clip, the student showed the pile of dirty dishes on each side of the room and a slice of pizza on the counter.

The frustrated young woman wrote in her post:

"POV: You live with people that don't have basic home training."

Watch the video below:

Internet users feel for the student living with messy roommates

Hundreds of local online users felt for the student, sharing their experiences living with people who didn't clean up after themselves and what they would have done.

@kelebogile_za21 wrote in the comment section:

"Nothing frustrates me like a dirty kitchen."

After seeing the clip, @mambhele479 shared:

"That is why I will never share a flat. I'd rather stay in a shack if I can't afford to pay rent alone."

@mazaza696 told app users:

"Knowing myself, I'd end up washing their dishes."

@faithndlovukazi shared their thoughts, writing:

"It's draining to stay with people who do this. That's why I want to stay alone."

@likopo_ka_tjale also shared their experience with the online community:

"I gave up a long time ago. I'm waiting patiently for my own space. I don't clean up after anyone anymore."

@makhumalo777999 said to the student:

"Put everything in a refuse bag and place it outside the door. People need to know they're not at their parents' house where they probably have helpers."

Woman shares the reality of living with messy housemates

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a South African student who showed the disgusting state of her shared student accommodation.

The video (showing overflowing bins and dirty dishes) resonated with many viewers who shared their experiences of messy roommates.

