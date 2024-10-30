A content creator shared a clip of herself and friends having a ball showing off their 'ugly shoes' at a party

The selection of ugly shoes consisted of pumps, Crocs, sneakers and wedges among other things

Members of the online community laughed after seeing the lineup and felt "slightly attacked" as they had the same pairs in the closets

Fashion has taken a wild turn over the years, with once-loved styles now collecting dust or chuckles instead of admiration.

While getting together, a group of friends recently hosted an 'ugly shoes party,' showcasing a lineup of footwear better suited for the bin than the runway.

'Ugly shoes' selection

Local content creator Tara Cannon, who uses the handle @taraccannon on TikTok, shared a video on the social media platform showing app users what she and her friends got up to at a recent gathering.

The group of seven hosted an 'ugly shoes' party, showing off various footwear some may find undesirable. The selection included pumps, sneakers, Crocs and platform heels.

Take a look at the lineup in the video below:

'Ugly shoes' party has Mzansi laughing

Hundreds of social media users found the clip hilarious, while others wondered if they had a sense of style after seeing the shoes in the lineup.

@princessjulez7 laughed and told the group:

"I feel slightly attacked. I may still have that first pair of flats in my closet and wear them."

@rush.kah wrote with a laugh:

"Imagine seeing your favourite shoes here."

@sals_world_ said to the online community:

"The green wedge is the winner."

@olpha.k humorously asked the TikTokker:

"What did Crocs do to deserve this?"

@kimscholtz01 confessed in the comments:

"This just encouraged me to get rid of all my pumps. I don't know why I'm still holding on to it."

@micaelakay25 told app users:

"Yoh, I'm not sure if I should feel offended."

@nickinatalee0 had a different opinion about what was on display, writing:

"These aren't ugly shoes, though."

