“Getting Ready for Festive”: SA Busts at Jive’s Non-Alcoholic-Labelled Drinks

While at a local shop, a man shared that he saw non-alcoholic-labelled bottles of Jive cooldrink in the fridge

The mocktail flavours seen on the bottles' labels included strawberry daiquiri and pina colada

A few members of the online community laughed after seeing the new flavours, while others wondered about the store's location

Jive, a beloved Capetonian cooldrink brand born in 1991, has maintained its local flavour and charm, making it an affordable favourite among communities throughout the region.

However, online users were recently surprised to discover Jive bottles featuring a non-alcoholic label, sparking curiosity and laughter on social media.

Jive mocktails possibly hit the shelves

Using the handle @lumpie_ on TikTok, a local man uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users new flavours of cooldrink that Jive supposedly released.

The mocktail flavours that surprised people included strawberry daiquiri and pina colada.

Speaking in Afrikaans, the TikTok user emphasised that the drink was non-alcoholic and jokingly said that after people try the drink, they would patiently wait to feel drunk, which wouldn't be the case.

Non-alcoholic bottles of Jive humours Mzansi

Several members of the online community headed to the comment section, cracking jokes about the drink and jokingly sharing how they would prepare themselves for the festive period.

An intrigued @jewelthief8 asked in the comments:

"What shop is this?"

@tc_20005 laughed and shared with app users:

"Jive maak hulle reg vir festive (Jive is getting ready for festive)."

@ahmed_allie referred to one of the flavours when they jokingly said:

"Pineapple Spike that went to private school."

@naomifabi1 said with humour:

"The best to go with your vodka."

@girl.from.the.alp told the online community:

"It must be chased and ice cold."

@donnadempressd, who thought it was a smart branding move, wrote in the comment section:

"They're prepping for December for chasers. They're going to make money."

