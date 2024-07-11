“R500 Marked Down to R150”: Woman Shows Off Ackermans’ Stunning Boots

After shopping at Ackermans, a young woman told internet users about the boots she bought at the store

Originally R500, the local lady shared that the fashion item was marked down to an affordable R150

Some social media users wanted to get in on the deal, while others who bought the shoes shared their take on it

A young woman found an affordable pair of cute boots at Ackermans. Images: @torakeating / TikTok, @tora.keating / Instagram

Source: UGC

A local woman urged fashion lovers to head to Ackermans after she plugged them with stylish boots that went from expensive to affordable.

Tora Keating, who took a trip to the store, excitedly showed off the black boots and shared its price on her TikTok account (@torakeating). She said to app users:

"R500 marked down to R150. Look how cute these boots look."

The young lady then tried on the pair of shoes, modelling it for viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their opinions on Ackermans' boots

After Tora told social media users to head to Ackermans to benefit from the sweet deal, hundreds took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the fashion item the woman displayed.

@saadee_g, who tried getting the shoes, said:

"I saw these a month ago for R150 and couldn't find my size anywhere. I was devastated."

@xo_xo608 reminisced in the comments, writing:

"Oh, my goodness. This reminds me of the boots I had for my dolls when I was little! I have to get it."

@deleanegardner, who did not have a pleasant experience, expressed:

"I bought boots from Ackermans. They are cute but make a weird squeaky sound when I walk."

Not a fan of the boots, @annie_maka_ told the online community:

"The way the shoes stink after a while. I bought mine last year, but hai no."

@erin.webb_ shared their thoughts:

"I wish the heels were a bit shorter, but they are still so nice."

Woman plugs Mzansi with Ackermans' winter shoes

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town woman who took to social media to plug South African shoppers with shoes perfect for the cold season from Ackermans.

In the clip, she shows various boots and high heels, which ladies could rock during winter. Mzansi netizens loved the stunner's plug and flocked to the comments section to thank her for the fashion tips.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News