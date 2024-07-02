“Don’t Walk, Run”: Woman Plugs Mzansi With Ackermans’ 50% off Winter Items Sale

A Cape Town woman hopped onto social media to plug South Africans with Ackermans' affordable winter specials

The discounted items included bodywarmers, jeans, boots, puffer jackets, gowns and more

A few people headed to the comment section to share that they had already visited the store to get in on the deal

A woman urged Mzansi shoppers to head to Ackermans for their winter special. Images: @abbyd126

As we enter a new month, the weather remains the same in most parts of the country — cold and dreary. People find themselves searching their cupboards to dig out winter wear.

Fortunately, South Africans can keep warm fashionably and affordably, as one woman plugged Mzansi social media users with Ackermans' 50% sale on winter items.

Taking to her TikTok account, an Intermediate Phase teacher (who refers to herself as Ms Adams on the app using the handle @abbyd126) shared her trip to the local store in Ottery, Cape Town, showing off racks of discounted items on display.

The young woman showed a variety of puffer jackets, bodywarmers, track pants, gowns, long-sleeved tops, teddy and hooded jackets, jerseys, jeans, and boots.

"Don't walk, run!" she urged people in her caption.

Watch the video below:

People online show their interest in Ackermans' discounted items

Local shoppers entered the comment section to discuss the items in the video, while others shared that they could not see the prices because of the caption in the middle of the screen.

A disappointed @missrachel121 commented:

"I was there on Friday, and there was nothing. Now I must go back."

@azira_92sh, who had a positive experience at the store, wrote:

"I've been there and got such amazing things for my baby."

@babsutham told the online community:

"Smart jackets. I got two for my grandsons."

