“I Saved a Lot of Money”: Woman Buys 4 Discounted Ackermans Puffer Jackets

A local woman saved big on four puffer jackets for adults and kids after taking a trip to Ackermans

The lady paid half price for one item, while she saved between R180 and R250 for the other three puffer jackets

People in the video's comment section shared their amazement at the local store's affordable prices

A woman struck gold when she saved money after buying cosy puffer jackets from Ackermans. Images: @nomaguguimmaculate1

A woman stocked up puffer jackets for the colder months and saved a few rands after she shopped at Ackermans.

Nomagugu Immaculate, using the handle @nomaguguimmaculate1 on TikTok, shared with social media users four affordable fashion items she bought — two jackets for an adult and two for a young child.

The local woman purchased two grey puffer jackets in different styles. First costing R299.95, the one jacket was marked down to R149.00. The other initially went for R279.95 but came down to R99.00.

With the kiddies' jackets, Nomagugu spent R99.00 on a yellow puffer after it originally cost R279.95 and paid R149.00 for a R399.95 one.

Nomagugu wrote in her video:

"I saved a lot of money. Ackermans?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ackermans' affordable prices

The video of the affordable Ackremans finds, well on its way to half a million views, received a positive reaction from the online community.

@kylienzima told Nomagugu and internet users:

"That's how I shop. I wait for the specials."

A conflicted @dakienems wrote:

"Ackermans will finish our money. I also saved a lot."

@oraswafo629 said of the local store:

"Ackermans is the girl she thinks she is."

An appreciative @kgaogelo517 told the woman:

"Thank you for the plug."

Source: Briefly News