Late Boss Zonke rapper Riky Rick's widow Bianca Naidoo has spoken out on some of her husband's passions

Naidoo, who opened up during a recent interview, said her husband was passionate about youth empowerment

Riky Rick passed away four months ago after a long battle with depression, and many of his industry peers described him as an artist who was dedicated to uplifting others

Riky Rick was described as a gift that kept on giving. Many who took to the podium during the star's funeral service four months ago described him as someone who had pledged to support others.

Bianca Naidoo has revealed that her late husband Riky Rick was dedicated to helping the youth. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Through his passion for uplifting others, Riky Rick founded the popular Cotton Festival, where talented South Africans met and exchanged ideas.

Riky Rick's wife Bianca Naidoo shared the same sentiments in a recent interview. She said her late husband was passionate about empowering the young and upcoming artists, TimesLIVE reports. She said:

"One of Riky's greatest passions was the youth, the kids, and the upcoming generation. He selflessly dedicated a lot of his time, energy, and focus to helping develop and mentor youth.

"It was hugely important for him to find ways to help them elevate themselves and to grow. He was dedicated to helping them build and create things that belonged to them."

Naidoo, who recently had a candid interview with Art of Superwoman for their June issue, also added that South Africans must continue using her husband's messages and music to continue his legacy. She added:

"I hope that we can continue to use the music, various art forms and Ricky's messages to help the youth build on the culture whilst creating something amazing for their future."

In more related news, Briefly News previously reported that South African icon Riky Rick also affectionately known as King Kotini, passed away on 23 February, and his wife Bianca continues to remember him.

The rapper left behind his wife Bianca Naidoo and their children, daughter Jordan and son Malik Daniel Makhado.

Riky Rick's wife Bianca is holding on to her husband and has gotten a tattoo in his memory three months after his passing.

