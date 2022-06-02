Singer Kelly Khumalo may have a thriving music career, but her relationship with Senzo Meyiwa has always been the one thing keeping us interested. The songstress and the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper share a tragic love story that has still left Senzo's family searching for answers 8 years after his gruesome murder. And while no one can be certain, many fans and members of the public have called for Kelly to share more about the terrible night Senzo lost his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kelly Khumalo has been implicated in Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Senzo shoots his shot on a phonecall

The star-crossed lovers actually met in the most unconventional way. The suave soccer player managed to get Kelly's friend's number and called her up one night. While the Empini hitmaker sat enjoying a peaceful evening on her couch, Senzo talked up the friend who eventually ended up handing over the phone to Kelly.

Speaking about that first encounter in 2016, Kelly says the notorious ladies' man went on about how much he admired the famous singer and enjoyed watching her on his TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After weeks of brushing off his advances, Kelly finally gave in to her feelings when she unexpectedly bumped into the goalkeeper on a group mini-vacation. The pair were inseparable from that point forward.

Love and betrayal: Senzo hid his marriage from Kelly

It seems the charming football player had way too many skeletons in his closet when his whirlwind romance with Kelly unfolded. The recently married father had been going behind his wife, Mandisa Mkhize's back to see his new girlfriend. And while Kelly denies ever knowing about the marriage at the beginning of their affair, peeps have always been a little sceptical.

As Kelly's version of events would go, The Citizen reports that she only found out her baby daddy was already involved with someone when she was about 3 months pregnant with the couple's first child. On her hit Showmax reality show, Life with Kelly Khumalo, the singer spilt all the tea on her alleged affair. The singer says she felt betrayed by Senzo and had to do a lot of emotional work to trust people again.

Hit & Run: Mandisa & Kelly meet for the first time

While Kelly found out about Senzo's marriage from a friend, The South African reports that her first meeting with Mandisa was a seriously awkward, and deadly, situation. Fuelled by an understandable rage, Mandisa decided to confront Kelly on a busy road one afternoon.

The agitated bride allegedly stalked Kelly and her sister, Zandie as they drove through Johannesburg. Kelly also claims that Mandisa tried to ram their car off the road.

“We were in a convoy and this woman comes up and is like ‘what the hell’ and then I phone him. Like dude, what the hell is going on? So we all stopped on the side of the road, I came out to say ‘okay sisi, what is the problem? Why are you trying to push me off the road?' That's when it came out,” said Kelly.

The singer says she also believed Senzo would eventually leave his wife for her but was still spending time with Mandisa behind his back.

Senzo is murdered at Kelly's house: Who is the real killer?

At the time of his passing, police felt sure they were on the right track to finding Senzo's killer. BBC reports that Meyiwa died after being shot during a burglary at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus. Two suspects who matched the descriptions of witnesses were quickly named, although a further investigation into their involvement quickly crumbled the witness testimonies.

Kelly, her sister Zandie, their mom and musician Longwe Twala were all present when Senzo died in what has been described as a "scuffle" with the robbers. However, recent court proceedings are casting doubt on their claims.

Most recently, Briefly News reported that defence Advocate Malesela Teffo shocked the courts when he announced the existence of an eyewitness who would testify that Kelly Khumalo actually shot Senzo by accident with Longe Twala's gun. The witness is expected to testify in court soon.

The singer's lawyer denies the claims and Kelly keeps living her best life

In a show of innocence, Kelly Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy has come and flat out denied these allegations. Briefly News previously reported that Moonsamy also accused Teffo of "character assassination".

Kelly has not responded to the allegations but recently told reporters:

“When the time is right, and when God allows, then they will hear my voice. So, whatever noise that they are making has absolutely nothing to do with me," she said

Doubt continues to be cast on Kelly's situation but the singer has remained strangely upbeat. Just the other day, she could be seen living it up in the studio with a few industry mates.

And while the public still has no idea what actually happened that night, there's no doubt we're a lot closer to the truth.

Source: Briefly News