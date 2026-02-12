On Thursday, 12 February 2026, a report emerged that Minnie Dlamini and Podcast and Chill co-hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka had received key dates ahead of their court battle

Minnie Dlamini took Podcast and Chill co-hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka to the Equality Court over comments made about her on the podcast

The deadlines were agreed during a virtual direction hearing held on 31 October 2025 by Minnie’s legal team and MacG and Sol's lawyer

Minnie Dlamini, MacG and Sol Phenduka got important dates ahead of their court battle. Image: macgunleashed, solphenduka, minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The courtroom showdown between media personality Minnie Dlamini and Podcast and Chill co-hosts Sol Phenduka and MacGyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho is heating up with important dates being revealed.

Despite MacG apologising for his remarks about her during an episode of Podcast and Chill, Minnie Dlamini dragged him and Solomzi “Sol” Phenduka to the Equality Court for hate speech, unfair discrimination, and harassment based on sex or gender.

Ahead of the courtroom showdown, Minnie Dlamini, Sol Phenduka, and MacG have two important dates when they should submit legal documents before the trial commences.

Minnie Dlamini, MacG and Sol Phenduka given deadlines

According to a report by Daily Sun, MacG, Minnie Dlamini, and Sol Phenduka have until Friday, 13 March 2026, to submit their sworn witness statements to the Equality Court in Johannesburg.

The decision to submit sworn witness statements was made during a virtual direction hearing meeting held on 31 October 2025 and attended by Minnie’s legal team, led by Advocate Ben Winks, and MacG and Sol’s lawyer, Khotso Modise.

Minnie Dlamini is also expected to file her expert witness's summary on Friday, 13 March 2026, while MacG and Sol Phenduka have until 13 April 2026 to file their expert witnesses' summaries.

Sol Phenduka distances himself

Meanwhile, an earlier report stated that Sol Phenduka distanced himself from the utterances made during the Podcast and Chill episode in April 2025.

In an affidavit seen by Daily Sun, Sol Phenduka asked that the charges against him be dismissed, arguing that he was not the one who made the comments.

In the affidavit, Sol said that MacG apologised to Minnie, but he was not at liberty to discuss it further. He then stated that he is ready to eat humble pie and apologise to Minnie Dlamini for his involvement in the mess.

"I confirm that on the 24 of April 2025, the first respondent did apologise to the complainant for any offence and harm caused by his words. I do deem it unnecessary to address the apology from the first respondent; however, I do confirm I am willing to provide the complainant with a further apology for my involvement in the matter," he said.

MacG outlined the consequences he's willing to face in the Minnie Dlamini lawsuit. Image: macgunleashed, minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

MacG shares the consequences he's ready to face

Briefly News previously reported that MacG formally responded to the Equality Court after Minnie Dlamini filed a hate speech and discrimination case against him.

In his response, MacG outlined the consequences he is willing to face to make amends in the lawsuit filed by Dlamini. Social media users reacted with mixed reactions to MacG's offer, with some asking for confirmation from his podcast co-host, Sol Phenduka.

Source: Briefly News