Radio and TV personality Sol Phenduka wants to extend an olive branch to fellow media personality Minnie Dlamini

According to reports, Sol Phenduka wrote an affidavit, which he presented to the Equality Court in Johannesburg

This follows the case Minnie filed against the podcasters after they made nasty comments about her womanhood

Sol Phenduka wants to apologise to Minnie Dlamini after the comments MacG made. Image: Solphenduka, Minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

It seems as though Sol Phenduka wants to be in Minnie Dlamini's good books. The podcaster and former radio personality has been dragged to the Equality Court with his partner in crime, MacG, over the comments which were made during the taping of their podcast.

According to Daily Sun, Sol wrote an affidavit asking for the claims against him to be dismissed, arguing that he was not the one who made the comments.

Sol Phenduka wants to apologise to Minnie

In April 2025, MacG, Sol Phenduka, and The Ghost Lady discussed Minnie's break-up with Dr Brian Monaisa. MacG made a degrading comment about Minnie, forcing her to initiate legal action against him.

Despite the lawsuit, the damage had already been done, and the apology MacG sent to her was not enough.

In the affidavit, Sol said that MacG apologised to Minnie, but he was not at liberty to discuss it further. He then stated that he intends to apologise to Minnie for his involvement in the mess.

"I confirm that on the 24 of April 2025, the first respondent did apologise to the complainant for any offence and harm caused by his words. I do deem it unnecessary to address the apology from the first respondent; however, I do confirm I am willing to provide the complainant with a further apology for my involvement in the matter," he said.

He then stated that his role and responsibilities at the network do not go beyond sitting at the desk and chatting.

"The Podcast and Chill YouTube channel is part of a greater podcast network with multiple employees and staff, and as I am only employed as a co-host, I have no control, power, or authority to edit and upload any episode on the Podcast and Chill YouTube channel. Claims against me should be dismissed with costs."

What Minnie said about the podcast

In conversation with Nandi Madida, Minnie said gender-based violence starts with the way men speak about women.

"It starts with how men speak about women," Minnie replied. "It cannot be condoned for a man to speak degradingly about a woman for no reason!" Dlamini exclaimed.

Nandi then said her husband, Zakes Bantwini, confronted the podcasters for their comments.

Sol Phenduuka takes subtle dig at Minnie

