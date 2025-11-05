Brown Mogotsi allegedly survived an assassination attempt on Monday, 3 November 2025, in Vosloorus, East Rand

On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, DJ Warras weighed in on the alleged assassination attempt with a cheeky comparison from a 2023 incident

Social media users joined in with jokes, with some resurfacing an old video which inspired memes over the years

DJ Warras compares Brown Mogotsi’s alleged assassination attempt to a hilarious throwback incident. Image: eNCA, Newzroom Afrika, shady_lurker

Source: Twitter

Popular broadcaster DJ Warras left Mzansi in stitches after reacting to the alleged attempt on Brown Mogotsi’s life with a cheeky reference to another famous incident from two years ago.

Brown Mogotsi survived an alleged attempt on his life on Monday, 3 November 2025, in Vosloorus. As South Africans weighed in on the alleged incident, DJ Warras joined the conversation with a cheeky take and reference to an incident from 2023.

DJ Warras reacts to Brown Mogotsi's alleged shooting

On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, Warras responded to an update from e.tv host Yusuf Abramjee regarding Brown Mogotsi’s shooting. Abramjee shared videos showing Brown Mogotsi’s damaged car in the aftermath of the alleged shooting incident. The post was captioned:

“Brown Mogotsi survived a shooting in Vosloorus in the East Rand last night.”

In response, DJ Warras laughed at the news that Brown Mogotsi had survived a shooting incident. He cheekily remarked that the shooting incident was reminiscent of the time when Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's Pimville house was petrol-bombed in 2023. DJ Warras’ response was captioned:

“Hahahaha! 😂😂 ‘Okay’ 👍🏽- Cool story bro 🤭 this one is looking like the ‘Bomb’ that went off by Nhlanhla Lux’s house 😩🤣 lol! Same Hitmen 😭😆”

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Warras' reaction to Brown Mogotsi's shooting

Several social media users continued with the jokes in the comments. Others resurfaced an old video of the granny explaining the bombing at Nhlanhla Lux’s home, which has inspired some hilarious memes over the years.

Here are some of the comments:

@Orate_Orate said:

“They're trying to Thabo Bester us.”

@divandreyer highlighted:

“Funny how the only successful assassinations are on taxi bosses (by other taxi bosses) or ordinary people who blew the whistle on corruption. Seems the bullets can never hit those accused of corruption. Their muti must be strong."

@jarryd_za laughed:

“This has to be the worst false flag I've ever seen 😂”

@LonwaboSlangwe argued:

“There's no way this guy is driving in something like that. I get there's a lot of heat on him, so he might want to lay low, but not in that 😂”

@ClemiTheGroove_ remarked:

“I knew something was up when I saw him at Tembisa Beach Party with 6 security guards, that something is up.”

@JostaMasterJ joked:

“😭😭😭🤣🤣Nhlanhla Lux walked so brown Mogotsi could run.”

DJ Warras compared Brown Mogotsi’s alleged assassination attempt to Nhlanhla Lux's bombing incident. Image: shady_lurker

Source: Twitter

