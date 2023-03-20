Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's house was struck by two petrol bombs in the early hours of Monday morning

Dlamini alleges that his house was attacked by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters

South Africans are finding it hard to believe that Dlamini's house was bombed and say they want proof

SOWETO - In the early hours of Monday morning, 20 March, Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini's house in Pimville, Soweto, was reportedly hit by two bombs.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini alleges that the EFF bombed his house ahead of the national shutdown. Images: Phill Magakoe & Shiraaz Mohamed

Source: Getty Images

The Soweto Parliament leader claimed that the attack came from the Economic Freedom Fighters to "promote" the planned national shutdown on Monday.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's house struck by 2 petrol bombs

According to TimesLIVE, Dlamini stated that two petrol bombs were thrown at his home, with one hitting the roof.

Dlamini was not at home at the time of the attack and said he received calls from neighbours telling him that the neighbourhood was bombed. People from inside his home also called to inform him about the attack.

"I received calls from people inside my house saying, ‘We don’t know what to do. A bomb hit the roof, and there was a second explosion in the yard’," said Dlamini.

Dlamini stated that his neighbours' windows were shattered due to the blast.

Heavy police presence outside Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's house

The police have gathered outside Dlamini's home following petrol bombings, reports The Citizen.

Dlamini took to social media earlier claiming that his entire family was killed, but recent reports indicate that no one was injured.

Dlamini stated that he was on the streets defending Soweto when his house was attacked.

South Africans share their thoughts on the bombing of Nhanhla Lux Dlamini's house

@Dumisan01399730 said:

"Nhlanhla Lux, you are fighting someone's else war. This absolutely not your war. People of South Africa are not fighting you or your family, but you are defending the indefensible. People want this government under ANC to address their social issues. Are they wrong?"

@obitrice_OM said:

"Moving the focus from serious issues of loadshedding to himself."

@FedixM said:

"It’s probably staged to divert attention."

@FixWorld2009 said:

"The way he has been carrying himself lately, he might be the suspect too, just for clout."

EFF kicks off national shutdown early in Chatsworth, Durban, man arrested for transporting tyres

Briefly News previously reported that the EFF started the national shutdown early, with members and supporters spilling into the streets of Chatsworth, Durban, on Sunday night, 19 March.

Before the protests, a man allegedly transporting and storing tyres throughout the area was arrested on Link Road.

Durban Metro Police released a statement claiming that motorists tipped the police off about a suspicious vehicle offloading tyres in the area. Officers responded swiftly, charging the driver and confiscating the tyres.

