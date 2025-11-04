Kabza De Small is working on new music just over three months after releasing his album Bab'Motha

In a studio video shared on Friday, 31 October 2025, Kabza De Small's creativity was on full display as he used an everyday object to create a beat

The video left social media users impressed by Kabza De Small's innovative approach to making music

Kabza De Small made a new song using an everyday object.

Source: Instagram

Beloved Amapiano producer and DJ Kabza De Small has just proven that his creativity knows no bounds.

The inaugural Red Bull Symphonic performer is working on some new music just over three months after dropping his highly anticipated album Bab’Motha. A video of Kabza De Small using an everyday object as a musical instrument earned admiration and praise online.

Kabza De Small makes beat using cooler box lid

On Friday, 31 October 2025, entertainment blogger The Hype Channel reshared a video of Kabza De Small in the studio. The video was captioned:

“Kabza De Small in studio working on new music 🔥. This is pure talent🐐”

In the video, Kabza De Small was using the lid of a cooler box as a drum. After playing the drum pattern, the Imithandazo hitmaker replayed the unreleased song to hear the final result before the video ended.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small's cooler box lid beat

In the comments section, social media users applauded Kabza De Small’s resourcefulness and creativity. Some likened his commitment to music production to that of the globally renowned South African DJ and producer Black Coffee. Others weighed in on the current state of South African music.

Here are some of the comments:

@mjakes101 reminisced:

“This is what @RealBlackCoffee used to do. He used to travel through Africa to collect sounds, put them together and give us one of the greatest albums to come out of this country 🙌🏽”

@GareiraEddie claimed:

“These are Sangoma drum patterns. You may experience spiritual energies from listening to this song.”

@tttcvlyn35 gushed:

“Some other things don't mean talent; they mean critical thinking and decision-making. He thought about being creative, and he looked around and created something. He is not like some other celebs.”

@LMoshapo applauded:

“Cooler box lid. I once watched a movie back in 2014 about a wannabe guy who wanted to be a DJ/producer. His test: make music using natural sounds, i.e. birds chirping, wind beating against loose objects, etc. But this 🤯🤯”

@MaShengeOffline argued:

“Funny how in this generation every music is sad, and it's about constantly encouraging people to not give up, and when you look at music before made for people who went through apartheid kiyajaivwa. We are really a fragile generation. 😭😅”

@Hlangus_ joked:

“Phori nowhere to be seen 🤣, but somehow, he’ll still feature.”

Mzansi reacted to Kabza De Small using a cooler box lid on a new song.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small’s Siyabonga smashes Spotify charts

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small's song Siyabonga was streamed over a million times on Spotify a month after its release.

The song was taken from his latest album Bab'Motha, which at the time had been released for just a month. Kabza is on a league of his own, with other stars previously giving him flowers for being the most charting artist.

