A popular sangoma, Gogo Skhotheni, on the socials wanted a plastic surgery procedure done but allegedly got scammed instead

One cosmetic doctor named Brian was a hot topic on Twitter after some people called him out for cancelling their procedures and not giving a refund

Doctor Brian was receiving bad reviews and Gogo Skhotheni shared her own bad experience with him

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A traditional healer, Gogo Skhotheni, wanted to get some work done on her body. The lady paid 80 000 to Dr Brian for some cosmetic work.

Gogo Skhotheni was having problems with a plastic surgeon and told him to pay up or suffer the car. Image: Twitter/GuguMlotshwa9/Getty Images/ shapecharge

Source: UGC

The plastic surgeon refused to explain what happened to her money and the sangoma resorted to veiled threats. People reacted to Gogo Skhotheni warning the alleged scammer by using her abilities on him.

Gogo Skhotheni fed up with plastic surgeon refusing to refund her

A traditional healer, @GogoSkhotheni, who is popular on Twitter told people that she wanted to get a procedure done by Doctor Brian in South Africa. At first, the plastic surgeon did not respond to her cries for her R80 000 until she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I am healer not a witch but I can do what others do to me @brianmonais will I get my R80k that you owe me or should I deal with it my own way?"

SA reacts to sangoma's claims against plastic surgeon

People commented on her post asking if she was admitting that witchcraft works. Peeps were also wondering if the sangoma was planning to get a BBL.

Tweeps had questions because Brian was being accused of scamming by another Twitter user, @GuguMlotshwa9, who posted a Twitter thread about the doctor. Gogo Skhotheni replied that she wanted a procedure to get rid of her stomach fat.

@LeleMunyai commented:

"So you were also getting a BBL?"

@Sickid_SA commented:

"Bathong, this surgeon scamming everyone."

@PhutiMashegoana commented:

"He’s scamming a lot of people mos?"

Aphiwe_Says commented:

"Me, personally, I love your work."

@FineGirling commented:

"So witchcraft is real?"

"Eish, dreamt of 2 brown snakes": Sangoma interprets snake dreams, peeps in awe

Briefly News previously reported that one local sangoma, Gogo Dabuluvalo, told peeps the meanings of dreaming about snakes. Many online users admitted they often have nightmares of slithering vipers.

The traditional healer detailed what different coloured snakes may mean. The comment section was filled with people curious about their own dreams after her interpretations.

Gogo Dabuluvalo posted information to guide people in their knowledge about snake dreams. The traditional healer details that certain coloured snakes may indicate a spiritual gift while others may hint at problems in a person's life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News