Valentines’ Day 2025 came with the usual romance, roses and chocolates for many South African celebrities

Not all celebs were wrapped in romance as some of them spent it solo, from the likes of Khanyi Mbau to Nadia Nakai and Rachel Kolisi

Briefly News has compiled a list of celebrities who decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day all alone

Many celebrities spent Valentines' Day alone. Image: @nadianakai, @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Many local celebrities celebrated the day of love in style with their partners and friends. However, some spent the day all alone, and Briefly News compiled a list of those celebrities who have spent Valentines' Day alone.

1. Khanyi Mbau

South African original slay queen Khanyisile Mbau was one of the celebrities who spent Valentine’s Day alone after her breakup with Zimbabwean businessman Kudazi after being together for 5 years.

2. Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi was also one of the women who enjoyed Valentine's Day alone after she and the Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, announced their divorce in 2024 on social media. She captioned her Valentine’s Day post:

"We do love every day anyway. But this Valentine’s Day I made a brave decision and it broke my heart all over again. Parenting when the world feels like it’s crumbling around you is a different kind of challenge. And one I hope I’ll never have to experience at this level again..."

3. Nadia Nakai

Another gorgeous lady who spent Valentine’s Day alone is the talented rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai. Nakai lost the love of her life, Aka, in February 2023, and she has been alone all this time.

Nakai posted cute pictures of her on Valentine’s Day and captioned them:

"Valentines Day is for Lovers, Champagne and Strawberries! And as the ultimate Lover girl I had to put my fellow Lovers on! The first 300 people to use the code LUCBELAIRE will get R150 off any Luc Belaire variant."

