The Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, defended her decision to block the Ad Hoc Committee's decision to subpoena North West businessman Brown Mogotsi

The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, criticised her and accused her of protecting Mogotsi

South Africans also questioned her decision to block the subpoena, and some advised that she should have allowed the Ad Hoc Committee to compel Mogotsi to appear

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema's criticism that she was protecting North West businessman Brown Mogotsi. His criticism came after Didiza blocked the Ad Hoc Committee's decision to subpoena him to appear before the committee investigating corruption within the criminal justice system.

According to SABC News, Malema accused her of blocking accountability by refusing to authorise the subpoena of Mogotsi and forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan. Both men have refused to appear in person before the Ad Hoc Committee, and Brown Mogotsi cited security reasons for his refusal to appear. O'Sullivan said that he received death threats and opted to testify virtually.

Thoko Didiza denies protecting Mogotsi and O'Sullivan

Didiza said that the Ad Hoc Committee's chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, approached her and asked her to support the subpoenas. She said that the subpoena would have been a last resort if the witnesses refused to appear. However, they did not refuse, as O'Sullivan cited security concerns, and his location overseas barred him from appearing physically. She said she reflected on whether the Committee exhausted all its options before subpoenaing O'Sullivan and Mogotsi. Didiza also said that the Committee did not respond to the concerns Mogotsi and O'Sullivan raised.

"You do not issue a subpoena on an individual who has not refused to appear at all. In this instance, at no stage did the two witnesses say we are not willing to come before you," she said.

Didiza added that the Ad Hoc Committee's terms of reference state that a witness can testify virtually.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens had questions about Didiza's decision to block the subpoena.

Adv Morris Sithole said:

"Obviously, Didiza is protecting them. If not, why not subpoena them?"

Sine Themba said:

"I think for a very serious matter like this, she should have supported the Ad Hoc Committee. Let them get what they want to ensure they bring results."

Keromamang Mokoto Molefe said:

"She definitely was and is protecting them. Even if I were deaf, I was gonna hear her."

Dennie Brandon Hartley said:

"An innocent person would willingly testify to try to remove any scrutiny. They don't need to be protected like this."

Mfilist Shelembe said:

"Protecting her fellow criminals in the directive of number one."

