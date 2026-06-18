CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— A Zimbabwean citizen living in Gugulethu, Spray Vandai, said that he and hundreds of foreign nationals requested urgent repatriation from South Africa completely before an impending anti-migrant deadline. He spoke as more than 300 people sought emergency refuge at the Zimbabwean consulate building grounds in Cape Town after fleeing community threats and violent attacks.

Zimbabweans in South Africa want to go home. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Vandai spoke at the consulate grounds in Cape Town in June 2026, where displaced families stacked luggage opposite Fawley Terrace Park. Vandai detailed the escalating security fears and said that most individuals received explicit warnings to vacate their suburban houses before conditions deteriorated and it became too late.

Spray Vandai requests urgent repatriation

Vandai said that his compatriots preferred returning home to ensure their safety. He said that people were trying to go back home because it was better to be safe than sorry. The Gugulethu resident said that the local situation became unbearable following recent xenophobic unrest in Western Cape locations like Kraaifontein and Mossel Bay.

Vandai added that while independent relief groups provided immediate aid to families at the site, the total number of people seeking help increased from 75 on Wednesday night to 276 by Thursday afternoon. He predicted that the entire process would become chaotic as more citizens arrived from Philippi, Khayelitsha, and Joe Slovo ahead of the June 30 deadline. He noted that mothers with babies on their backs kept watch while dozens of children played safely nearby.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News