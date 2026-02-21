Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a crucial 2‑1 win over Orlando Pirates in Soweto on 18 February 2026, cutting the league leaders’ advantage

The January 2026 transfer window brought significant squad changes across the league, with several clubs reinforcing depth

Briefly News conducted an exclusive interview with seasoned football journalist Mandla Biyela, who shared his analysis of the current title battle

The race for the Betway Premiership 2026 title got a fresh twist this week after a key match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Statement in Soweto: Has the Betway Premiership Title Race Truly Turned?

On Wednesday,18 February 2026, Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates 2‑1 in a big Betway Premiership clash. Colombian forward Brayan Leon scored both goals before half‑time, while Patrick Maswanganyi pulled one back for Pirates early in the second half. The win cut Pirates’ lead at the top to three points, with Sundowns holding a game in hand.

Pirates' unbeaten run broken

Pirates had been unbeaten in the league since the season began on 9 August 2025. That run ended in the Soweto match, making Sundowns’ victory even more significant. After the game, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said that he does not pick a fixed starting lineup and has been using different players consistently this season.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said the loss is not the end of their campaign and that the team are focused on the long season ahead, with plenty of games left to play. This result has widened the league race. Sundowns are now very much in the title fight, and the pressure is on for Pirates to stay consistent.

Mid‑season transfers and expert insight

The January 2026 transfer window closed on 29 January, giving clubs one last chance to strengthen squads for the second half of the season. Many teams, including the big clubs, made moves to improve depth as the campaign heads into March and beyond.

Briefly News in an interview with football journalist, Mandla Biyela, said the title chase is more open than many expected at the start of the season. He described Sundowns’ win over Pirates as important but stressed that consistency across the whole campaign will matter most.

“Results like this give confidence and belief. It tells teams they can beat anyone in this league,” Biyela said.

He added that teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch are quietly building momentum and could influence how the final standings play out. Biyela also pointed out that mid‑season arrivals can change how squads perform.

“The players who joined in January will need time to settle, but they could make a difference down the stretch,” he said.

Away from the very top, there are still battles across the mid‑table and lower end of the log. Every point will count as clubs aim for continental spots or fight to stay clear of relegation.

