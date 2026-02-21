Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“A New Year and a New Address”: Cape Town Man Proudly Shows Glow-Up of Living Conditions
“A New Year and a New Address”: Cape Town Man Proudly Shows Glow-Up of Living Conditions

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A Cape Town content creator shared online where he used to live compared to where he lives now
  • His living conditions vastly improved, as what he now called home was a more solid structure
  • Social media users congratulated the man and flooded the comment section with positive messages

A man shared the glow-up of his living conditions.
A man in Cape Town moved out of his shack and into a better living space. Images: @anovuyo_mlata
Source: Instagram

Cape Town content creator Anovuyo Mlata, a kasi resident known for sharing daily vlogs, proudly revealed that he had upgraded his living conditions. His online supporters flooded his post with congratulatory messages filled with love.

On 20 February 2026, Anovuyo shared a series of pictures of his new space. The first picture showed the Woolworths employee carrying his child on his back in the shack that many have seen in previous vlogs. The rest of the photos gave online users a glimpse of the new, stable structure and its modern finishes. Anovuyo now has a big kitchen, a spacious bedroom, and a shower in his new home. In the past, the hard worker showed that he had to boil water in a kettle and pour it into a bucket to wash himself.

Anovuyo initially shared that he had a new home on 12 January 2026.

He said in the post:

"A place called home. A new year and a new address. God has been so faithful and good."

Take a look at the TikTok post on Anovuyo's account below:

South Africans applaud new homeowner

Many local members of the online community took to the comment section with positivity and hoped to receive the same blessings as Anovuyo.

A woman smiling at her phone.
People were happy to see the man flourish. Image: Antonius Ferret / Pexels
Source: UGC

@mskaymotsoaleli shared under the post:

"God will never leave you nor forsake you."

@kg_omontle said to the content creator:

"You are inspiring me. My turn is coming."

An impressed @molemoolegilisho stated:

"Super clean. It makes it more beautiful."

@morganduet2 told Anovuyo:

"I'm so happy for you, my friend! God is great."

@nanarsa169 wrote in the comment section:

"We will need more vlogs, please, and congratulations."

3 Other stories about home upgrades

