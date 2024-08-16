Amanda Du Pont's skincare brand, Lelive, has launched in the United Kingdom, expanding her business empire and receiving positive reviews on social media

A video of Lelive being advertised in the UK went viral, sparking debate among social media users, with some questioning its authenticity due to AI-generated elements

Despite mixed reactions, many congratulated Amanda on her success, highlighting the brand's impact and celebrating her as a leading African entrepreneur

Amanda Du Pont reportedly expands her territory, and Mzansi loves the boss moves. The actress' Lelive brand was apparently launched in the United Kingdom.

Amanda Du Pont’s skincare brand has reportedly launched in the UK. Image: @amandadupont

Amanda Du Pont's business empire continues to grow

Popular actress and media personality Amanda Du Pont is securing the bag with her Lelive skincare range. The products have dominated the South African market and are receiving glowing reviews from customers all over social media.

According to a post on X by @PopPulseSA, the Slay actress' brand recently launched across the pond. The now-viral post shows videos of the product being advertised in the UK. The post's caption read:

"Amanda du-Pont’s skincare brand Lelive has launched and is now available to buy in the UK 🇬🇧 Lelive is being promoted on the streets of the UK."

Video about Amanda's products sparks debate

After the video went viral, social media users had more questions than answers. Many noted that the clip looked AI-generated. Others congratulated the star for her success.

@Paballo_maseko_ said:

"This is AI generated."

@PitsiAfrica added:

"Well done @AmandaDupont, big win for Africa."

@Kardasheeni commented:

"These celebrities don’t want to learn that we South Africans don’t support their businesses."

@LebogangRaphah2 wrote:

"This video is AI generated. Look at the shadows of those cars and look at the bus shadow. Congratulations."

@Ndoniyamanzi_b said:

"Well done to her, at first I thought the brand is owned by a white lady/company, kanti it’s her own baby. Boss moves👑"

@VuyelwaDeSousa added:

"I wonder which tycoon or minister is funding this."

