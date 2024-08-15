Natasha Thahane had tongues wagging when her dance moves were shared on the social media platform X

The star had people saying her dance moves were cringe by social media users, saying she lacks the energy

Many people were shocked to see Natasha Thahane in such an environment, saying she is a classy lady

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Natasha Thahane's dancing was seen as cringe. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Actress Natasha Thahane hypes up crowd with weird dance moves

South African star Natasha Thahane had many people's tongues wagging when a video clip of her dancing went viral. A tweep on X was shocked to see Natasha dancing on stage, seemingly carrying out MCing duties.

@Mlu__N7 posted the video captioned, "That Nazoooooooooke and get down. Natasha Thahane, I wasn't familiar with your A-game."

Natasha was dancing to what was dubbed the real South African national anthem, Sista Bettina.

Mzansi trolls Natasha Thahane

The actress was criticised for lacking energy with people saying she is a very classy lady to be in such an environment.

@Tash__001 said:

"Celebrities in S.A are diversifying at a rapid rate."

@Chase_Sithole

"Private school girls tryna fit in the hood."

@MnfanOmnyama

"Football players teach these girls things and leave them in full view of this economy."

@Merc_05

"I cringed watching her. She is such a classy woman to be doing this."

@Prince_iceee

"Please not another Pearl Thusi."

@XtraPolitics

"She has to graaph. Cyrils economy is tough on everyone. Even Pearl Thusi is now a DJ."

@Shes_fair

"Is this what we get after the 1 Million spent on her for acting?"

@Profesor_Axe

"But I will never pay money to go watch someone's snack dance. I'd rather go to a club, buy booze, get drunk, then ndiyoolala."

Lamiez Holworthy viral dancing video fails to impress

In a previous report from Briefly News, Media personality and DJ Lamiez Holworthy made headlines on social media once again

A video of the Metro FM star dancing on stage while performing at an event was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many fans and followers had mixed reactions towards the video of Lamiez Holworthy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News