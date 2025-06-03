Court Finds Ace Magashule’s Ex-PA Moroadi Cholota Was Unlawfully Extradited From the United States
- The Free State High Court ruled that Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, was not lawfully extradited from the United States
- Judge Phillip Loubser, who presided over a trial-within-a-trial during Ace Magashule's asbestos trial, made the ruling on 3 June 2025
- He ruled that the state does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute her on the charges laid against her
BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE— The Free State High Court ruled on 3 June 2025 in Bloemfontein that the state unlawfully extradited Moroadi Cholota from the United States of America in August 2024 to face charges relating to a botched asbestos tender involving former Free State Premier Ace Magashule.
Moroadi Cholota was unlawfully extradited: Court
According to eNCA, Judge Phillip Loubser made the ruling during the trial-within-a-trial to determine whether Cholota's extradition was lawful. Loubser said that her extradition, which occurred in 2023, was done unlawfully for want of a valid or lawful request for her extradition.
Loubser said that Cholota was free to leave, and the charges against her were dropped because the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute her on the charges laid against her.
Why was she on trial?
Cholota, Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi, and 14 other suspects have been accused of being involved in a R255 million tender deal the Free State government awarded to Sodi in 2014. The tender was meant to replace cancer-causing asbestos roofs for 300,000 houses. However, the roofs were not replaced.
Cholota was extradited to the United States on 8 August 2024 and was charged after she refused to cooperate with the State in the case. She was initially a state witness. She has in the past stated that her charges were politically motivated.
What you need to know about the Ace Magashule case
- Cholota appeared before the Free State High Court on 12 August after she was charged with fraud, money laundering, and corruption relating to the asbestos case
- She was granted R2,500 bail on 15 August, and she insisted that she was charged because the state accused her of withholding information
- Sodi appeared before the court on 15 April and pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing; South Africans were unhappy that he was smiling during the proceedings
- Magashule said he was ready to take the stand for the asbestos trial and insisted that he was not guilty of the charges he is facing
- The National Prosecuting Authority, which believes it has a strong case against Magashule, said that he could face 15 years of imprisonment if found guilty
Edwin Sodi sells his Bryanston mansion
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sodi, who is also facing corruption charges in connection with the asbestos case, sold his Bryanston, Sandton mansion in February 2024. Sodi was embroiled in another corruption scandal involving a tender.
He was accused of receiving a R295 million tender for the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works. The Asset Forfeiture Unit froze his assets and allowed him to use the house. However, he was not allowed to sell it.
