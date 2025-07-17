An American woman's experience of "pretty privilege" in Johannesburg, South Africa, has gone viral, sparking conversations about beauty standards and cultural differences

The lady claimed that South African men have openly complimented her beauty, boosting her confidence and making her feel celebrated

The video has generated a range of reactions online, with many praising South African men for showing admiration for Black women and highlighting the importance of being appreciated for one’s beauty

An American woman has taken to social media to share her exciting experience in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she says she has been enjoying what she calls “pretty privilege” since arriving.

She took to her social media page under the handle @befreewithmaeliabee, where she expressed how her stay has been in Mzansi as she posted a video on 12 July 2025 on TikTok, sparking chatter among netizens.

Tourist enjoys pretty privilege in Africa

@befreewithmaeliabee, a young black woman, is currently visiting the vibrant city of Joburg and revealed that she has been getting a lot more attention from local men than she is used to back home in the United States. In a light-hearted video, she explained how South African men have been openly and consistently complimenting her beauty.

The American babe revealed that someone in her comments on YouTube questioned her when she said she had "pretty privilege" in Africa.

"I got a little bit of attention in America, well, a lot of attention, but in Africa, when they see me, they’re like, 'Oh my God, this woman is beautiful.' They make me feel like I'm Beyoncé. So that's what I mean by pretty privilege. Everybody's definition of beauty or pretty is different, but I ain’t ugly, so," said @befreewithmaeliabee.

Her clip has since gone viral, sparking conversations online about beauty standards, cultural differences, and how Black women are celebrated in different parts of the world.

Others praised South African men for showing love and admiration for Black women, something that, according to the tourist, is sometimes lacking in her own country.

For this American visitor, her time in Johannesburg has clearly been a confidence boost and a reminder of the beauty in being celebrated just for being yourself.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to US lady's pretty privilege claim in Africa

People across the world were invested in the woman's story as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Amo Wa Senganga said:

"If you hadn’t started speaking, I would have thought you were born and bred here."

Zanoxolo Mkhize raved over the American lady's beauty, saying:

"You actually do. No jokes, you are SERIOUSLY BEAUTIFUL. When we imagine wife material, we think of a woman who looks like you, a keeper, a stunner."

Palesaj32 hyped the US woman, adding:

"Chesa wena girl."

Thabomaphalala635 replied:

"You look beautiful."

Mr Shezi commented:

"You look South African, and that's South African beauty 100%."

