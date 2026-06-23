A 60-year-old hiker fell about 40 metres while hiking the Second Waterfall trail in Jonkershoek Nature Reserve near Stellenbosch, prompting an emergency rescue response

Wilderness Search and Rescue teams, EMS paramedics, CapeNature staff and helicopter crews worked together to stabilise the injured man and extract him from steep terrain using rope systems

The hiker was airlifted via helicopter to a nearby landing zone before being transferred to the hospital, with authorities highlighting the risks of steep trails and limited cellphone coverage in mountain areas

A 60-year-old hiker has been airlifted to hospital after surviving a 40-metre fall along the Second Waterfall hiking trail in the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve near Stellenbosch in the Western Cape, following a complex multi-agency rescue operation involving rope teams, paramedics and an air ambulance.The incident took place on Thursday morning, 18 June, when the man was hiking with a group on one of the reserve’s most popular but technically demanding trails.

The photograph captured emergency personnel working together on a dangerous cliffside trail during a complex wilderness rescue operation. Image: Wilderness Search And Rescue WSAR Western Cape

Source: Facebook

According to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), the hiker reportedly lost his footing after stepping awkwardly on uneven terrain next to the path, causing him to slip down a steep rocky slope. His fellow hikers immediately raised the alarm. Because the area has limited cellphone reception, the group had to move to a higher point on the trail before they were able to contact emergency services, triggering a coordinated rescue response.

WSAR confirmed that a small initial response team was deployed, including a Western Cape Government Health and Wellness Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedic who was flown directly into the mountainous area by helicopter to assess the patient. At the same time, additional WSAR rescue members, together with CapeNature staff, hiked into the reserve carrying specialised technical equipment including ropes, stretchers and anchoring gear needed for steep terrain extraction.

The picture showed the technical aerial evacuation phase of the rescue mission with a helicopter. Image: Wilderness Search And Rescue WSAR Western Cape

Source: Facebook

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WSAR highlights risks of mountain terrain

WSAR praised the coordinated response between volunteer rescuers, paramedics, helicopter crews and CapeNature staff, noting that the success of the operation depended on rapid communication and technical expertise in difficult terrain. The organisation also reiterated the importance of preparation when hiking in mountainous areas, especially on trails like Jonkershoek where steep drops, loose rocks and changing weather conditions can quickly increase risk.

It's advisable for hikers to ensure they are properly equipped, remain within designated trails, and always hike with awareness of cellphone coverage limitations in remote sections of the reserveThe Jonkershoek Nature Reserve remains one of the Western Cape’s most visited hiking destinations, but rescue teams say incidents like falls and injuries continue to occur, particularly on higher-altitude waterfall routes where terrain becomes more technical.

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Source: Briefly News