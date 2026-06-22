A paraglider was caught in strong winds while descending in Nanchong, China and became entangled on a 60-metre tower crane, leaving him suspended mid-air

Firefighters carried out a difficult high-altitude rescue operation, carefully reaching the pilot and lowering him safely to the ground after he was trapped

The incident has renewed concerns about paragliding near urban construction zones, where cranes and unpredictable wind conditions increase the risk of serious accidents

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A paraglider was left suspended roughly 60 metres in the air after his parachute became entangled in a tower crane in Nanchong, Sichuan province, China, on 21 June 2026, in an incident shared by the account ABC News, which posted footage of the dramatic rescue online. The incident occurred when the pilot reportedly lost control in strong winds while descending, causing the paraglider’s lines to become caught on the crane’s jib, leaving him stranded high above the ground.

The picture on the left showed the paraglider stuck mid-air. Image: @abcnews

Source: TikTok

The paraglider had been approaching a landing zone when shifting wind conditions pushed him off course. The lines of the canopy became tangled in the structure of a construction crane, instantly stopping his descent and leaving him hanging mid-air. Witnesses described the situation as tense, with the pilot visibly suspended and unable to free himself.

Emergency services were dispatched shortly after the incident was reported. Firefighters conducted a high-altitude rescue operation to reach the stranded paraglider. Depending on local accounts, the rescue effort lasted between one hour and several hours, as crews carefully navigated the crane structure to avoid further risk to the pilot. Once secured, the paraglider was safely lowered to the ground and assessed for injuries. Authorities have not confirmed any life-threatening injuries.

Officials noted that the pilot had been flying under challenging weather conditions, with strong gusts reported in the area at the time. The combination of wind shear and proximity to urban construction infrastructure is believed to have contributed to the loss of control. Investigations into the exact circumstances have not yet been formally concluded.

The wide shot documented the precarious situation of a single individual suspended high above the ground by their snagged canopy lines against a clear blue sky. Image: @abcnews

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mid-air rescue highlights rising safety concerns

Paragliding incidents involving urban infrastructure are rare but not unprecedented. These conditions can quickly turn recreational flights into emergency situations requiring rapid rescue responses. Social media users tried to make the situation better, reacting on the video by the page @abcnews of a paraglider being stuck up high.

Zero joked:

"Can't park there, bro."

IGSRJ commented:

"I chill now, good luck everybody else."

BayouBilly claimed:

"He took the site to court and was awarded $10 million."

Travis asked:

"So... They can't paraglide either?"

Rancid asked:

"Why did he do that?"

Benjamin Matlock commented:

"I'm so early."

JungCaligula joked:

"Clumsy."

3 Other Briefly News stories about paragliding

A video showing two paragliders landing in the middle of Sea Point Main Road in Cape Town has gone viral.

A 44-year-old Austrian paraglider survived after a small aircraft sliced through her parachute mid-flight.

A TikTokker in Cape Town shared a video of a man paragliding with his dog, taking off and flying high at Signal Hill.

Source: Briefly News