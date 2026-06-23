Johannesburg authorities blindsided by arrival of stranded Malawian nationals lacking proper cross-border permits

JMPD unable to respond promptly due to delayed notifications and lack of inter-provincial coordination efforts

Justice Minister pledges action against unauthorized repatriation buses amid concerns over treatment of undocumented migrants

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The JMPD discussed their responses to the Malawians who appeared in Newlands. Image: Amos Gumulira/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— A lack of official inter-provincial coordination left Johannesburg authorities completely blind to the sudden arrival of a group of stranded Malawian nationals in Newlands. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla told Briefly News that the department received no prior operational notification or coordination requests from the Department of Home Affairs or KwaZulu-Natal authorities regarding the transit, destination, or offloading of the group.

The Malawians, mostly women and children, were left stranded in Johannesburg over the weekend after buses transporting them from Cape Town under a voluntary repatriation program lacked the proper cross-border permits to continue to Malawi. The group sought temporary shelter at a local church property in Newlands, sparking concerns among residents. A video of the Newlands councillor addressing the arrival was shared on X.

View the video here:

Xolani Fihla clarified the JMPD stance

Fihla stated that JMPD did not dispatch officers to the retail property on the day of the incident. The situation was initially flagged by a Ward Councillor in an internal messaging group at 20:45 on Sunday, 21 June 2026, but was only seen the following day because no active operational teams monitor the platform after hours. Fihla emphasized that emergency incidents must be reported directly through the official line.

JMPD monitors Newlands situation

Because of the delayed notification, JMPD could not verify the legal status, origin, or condition of the individuals. Fihla noted that international migration and cross-border transits fall under the primary jurisdiction of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Home Affairs. However, JMPD will continue monitoring the area to maintain local public peace.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi addresses viral video of undocumented foreigners in Johannesburg

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi promised government action after a viral video showed undocumented Malawians dropped off in Newlands, Johannesburg. Responding on June 22, 2026, Kubayi clarified that official buses repatriating processed Malawians from Durban are state-escorted to the border.

The unauthorized buses in Newlands operated unlawfully outside state control. Labeling the incident inhumane, Kubayi announced that government teams are currently investigating to locate those individuals responsible for commissioning the transit.

Source: Briefly News