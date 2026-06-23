Police generals challenge the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption's authority with urgent complaint to Justice Minister over ongoing corruption case

Accusations stem from alleged corruption in recruitment while prior SAPS investigation cleared the panel of wrongdoing

IDAC postponed scheduled arrests amid national security concerns and protests, raising questions about political motivations

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General Dumisani Khumalo called on Mmamoloko Kubayi to probe his arrest threat by IDAC. Images: @CrimeWatch_RSA/ X and Nkhensani Mmamoloko Kubayi/ Facebook

Source: UGC

GAUTENG— The legal representatives for several high-ranking police generals have escalated their fight against the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) by lodging an urgent complaint with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development. The formal letter, dated 22 June 2026, alleges that IDAC is acting completely outside its legislative mandate and is conducting a malicious prosecution fueled by deep-rooted political in-fighting within the security cluster.

Newzroom Afrika journalist Ziyanda Ngcobo posted the correspondence to the minister on her X account. The case, S v Khumalo and others, centers on the 26 June 2025 arrests of Lieutenant-General Khumalo, Major-General Lushaba, Major-General Madondo, and Major-General Lekalakala. They stand accused of corruption and misrepresentation regarding the recruitment and appointment of Brigadier D Mokwele. However, the defence notes that an internal South African Police Service (SAPS) investigation previously cleared the panel of any irregularities.

The friction intensified on 18 June 2026 when the generals received a phone call instructing them to report to the Brooklyn Police Station with overnight clothes for a "cold night in the prison cell". Although they presented themselves, an IDAC official abruptly postponed the arrest. Defence attorneys from Mhlanga Inc. argue that IDAC has refused to provide charge sheets or take warning statements, violating basic constitutional rights.

Read the letter on X here:

IDAC Pauses Crime Intelligence Chief's Arrest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) halted the planned arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and Major-General Nozipho Madondo due to national security concerns regarding upcoming anti-immigrant protests.

Facing fraud charges over Madondo's security vetting, the officials were told to surrender at Brooklyn police station. However, IDAC head Andrea Johnson called off the arrest, prioritizing national stability since Khumalo is monitoring the demonstrations.

Source: Briefly News