One X user said people completely missed the real message behind Jonasi's character

Psychology Today turns looks and attraction into a bigger conversation about money and power

Viewers were quick to share their own perspectives on the matter

Unwana and Martins began the discourse. Image: @Dir_Martinsz and @Iam_sistabibi

Source: Twitter

Jonasi’s appearance in 'The Polygamist' has triggered a heated online debate after an X user questioned why a more "handsome” actor was not cast in the role.

The conversation began after Nigerian X user Unwana suggested the casting missed the mark, writing that no attractive actor in South Africa could have been chosen for the character. she said:

"In the whole of SA, no hot or handsome actor could play the role of Jonasi in 'Polygamist'😑"

Nigerian film director, Martins pushed back, arguing the casting was intentional and meant to reflect uncomfortable real-life dynamics rather than physical beauty. He said Jonasi was not chosen for looks, but to represent a deeper message about power, status and influence in relationships, adding that a conventionally attractive actor would have weakened the impact of the story.

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"The reason they used Jonasi wasn't because they couldn't find a handsome actor. It was to show a reality that many people don’t like to admit."

According to him, the role focused more on power and influence than physical looks. He said:

"If they had cast a fine boy for the role, the message wouldn’t have hit as hard. Jonasi’s character was the message."

What are men attracted to versus women? Image: @Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

How men versus women view attraction

The discussion spilled into a bigger conversation about whether women really choose money over looks. Research on dating preferences has long suggested that men and women often look for different things in relationships. While men are generally said to focus more on physical appearance, studies suggest women can place greater importance on stability, resources and social status.

However, Psychology today says the issue is not as simple as women only wanting rich men. Some researchers argue that women historically looked for partners who could provide security and support, while others believe society and financial realities play a major role in shaping those choices.

Studies also suggest that as women become more financially independent, appearance and personality may carry more weight in partner choices.

View the X post below:

The debate divides the internet

Some agreed that the film highlighted uncomfortable truths about attraction and status, while others felt the debate unfairly shifted towards actor Sdumo Mtshali himself. This is what online users had to say on Martins' page:

Joshking wrote:

"At the beginning of every episode they show a bird swallowing a fish... men are birds, if you can soar in wealth and influence u can get most women."

SunnyBee ☀️ said:

"The slow thinker should never have been entertained. This is reality"

Oreeditse commented:

"I like how they portrayed a female psychology as well on teenagers... Good man don't get p****, his son was a Simp now he is becoming a young Jonas."

SirDealer Soul noted:

"This must be really hard for Sdumo Mtshali. All of a sudden he is labeled ugly and his country agrees with that narrative."

♥Her/She said:

"I don't know why we are even explaining ourselves to Nigerians guys. Sdumo is anything but ugly."

Boy has no name added:

"His young self was a good looking man and was broke too so I don't understand this your stance."

More Briefly News Stories on The Polygamist

The article covered how a TV critic slammed Jonasi's behaviour in Polygamist , saying the character needed therapy, while many South Africans joined the discussion and shared relatable reactions to his actions.

, saying the character needed therapy, while many South Africans joined the discussion and shared relatable reactions to his actions. A bed company jumped onto the Polygamist buzz by using the show's drama in a clever marketing campaign, with social media users reacting to the brand's humorous attempt to ride the viral conversation.

buzz by using the show's drama in a clever marketing campaign, with social media users reacting to the brand's humorous attempt to ride the viral conversation. A Pretoria artist went viral after turning Jonasi's character from Polygamist into an amapiano track, showing just how much the TV drama has crossed over from screens into music and pop culture conversations.

Source: Briefly News