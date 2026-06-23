Barcadi artist Palesa Koketso Tsotetsi's body was discovered in a dustbin days after she was reported missing

Her family questions the circumstances around the 20-year-old's mysterious death as suspects are arrested

Allegations of drugging and foul play surround the tragic case, leaving the family seeking answers

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Barcadi songstress's corpse was found dumped in a dustbin. Image: Missing Person South Africa

Source: Facebook

The South African music industry has been plunged into mourning after the corpse of an up-and-coming artist was found in a dustbin. The incident has left the residents of Extension 2, Soshanguve, Tshwane shaken.

According to a report by Daily Sun, the lifeless body of upcoming 20-year-old Barcadi artist Palesa Koketso Tsotetsi was discovered in a dustbin on Tuesday, 16 June 2026. The incident that occurred while the musician was putting the final touches on her upcoming birthday celebration has left her family searching for answers.

Missing Barcadi artist's body discovered in dustbin

Palesa’s distraught family told the publication that they last saw her alive on Friday, 12 June 2026. In an interview with the publication, Palesa's uncle, Setjhaba Tsotetsi (33), said that she left home to collect money from clients ekasi.

The family remains puzzled by the circumstances surrounding her death. Setjhaba said witnesses reported seeing a man pushing the dustbin during the night before he allegedly fled. Three other men later began pushing the same dustbin.

Setjhaba suspects the three men may have assumed there was something valuable inside the dustbin.

"Palesa was covered with a pillow. How can people push a dustbin without checking what's inside?" he asked.

The family described the Barcadi musician as a hardworking and talented young woman. In addition to pursuing a music career, she had recently secured a job at a call centre in Centurion. She also earned extra income by doing hair, nails and make-up. Setjhaba said the family has heard claims that Palesa overdosed on tablets, but they have questions about what may have happened before her death.

"We hear Palesa overdosed on tablets, and there was foam coming out of her mouth. We suspect she was drugged and strangled. It's like she was fighting back," he said.

He added that Palesa had only been taking pain medication for a leg problem. The family also noted that her boyfriend reportedly told them she had overdosed on tablets.

"Why was our kid dumped inside a dustbin? We want to know the truth about what happened to Palesa," he said.

When contacted for comment by Daily Sun, Tshwane district police spokesman Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed the incident. He said that a murder case was opened and three suspects have since been arrested as investigations continue. The identities of the arrested individuals were not made public.

Barcadi musician's body was discovered in a dustbin. Image: BuzzLifeNews

Source: Twitter

Women dancing to Barcadi Music at Gauteng funeral divide SA

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of women dancing to Barcadi music beside the coffin while mourners cheered them on during a funeral in Gauteng went viral.

The video divided South Africa online, with some finding it disrespectful and others unbothered.

Source: Briefly News