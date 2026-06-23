Former Orlando Pirates star Marshall Munetsi marked a major personal milestone with a lavish celebration that quickly caught the attention of football fans

Social media was flooded with birthday wishes and admiration after visuals from the midfielder's glamorous event surfaced online

As he celebrates off the pitch, growing speculation continues to surround the Zimbabwean international's next career move ahead of the new season

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Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi turned 30 on Monday, 22 June 2026, and his birthday celebrations left football fans astounded, judging by the visuals shared on social media.

Former Orlando Pirates star player Marshall Munetsi turned 30 years old on Monday. Image:@Wolves

Source: Getty Images

The Zimbabwean international, who missed the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations, made the big move from South Africa to France before securing a landmark transfer to then-English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2025. He hosted a lavish party on Sunday to mark the milestone occasion, celebrating with family and friends.

Munetsi, who is currently in Zimbabwe during the off-season break, held a banquet in Harare as part of the festivities.

Photos and videos shared online painted a picture of a glamorous event, with many supporters praising the midfielder for celebrating in style.

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Fans react to Marshall Munetsi's birthday celebration

Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes, while Wolves also joined in the celebrations.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC:

"Wishing Marshall Munetsi a very happy 30th! 🎈"

Watch the video below.

Some of the reactions included:

Rugare Mutandadzi:

"This is classy."

Steven Stavolota Malota:

"Money is good 😊"

Baba Taro:

"Happy thirtieth birthday, Marshy."

Francis Gandari:

"Wow, nice everything."

Charlie Adams:

"His birthday was the day he signed for Wolves. The first club ever to pay a transfer fee for him 😅"

Romeo Kawanza:

"More life, midfield maestro 🫵"

Darlington Simbarashe Maswoswe:

"Happy birthday, my boy. Wishing you all the best in your career."

Watch the clip below.

Marshall Munetsi's future remains uncertain

Despite being under contract with Wolves, Munetsi continues to be linked with a move away from the club. He spent the second half of the season on loan at Paris FC in France.

Opportunities were limited for the midfielder during the campaign. Munetsi joined Wolves a year ago from Ligue 1 side Reims, where he made close to 150 appearances and scored 21 goals in France's top flight. During his debut season in Wolves' gold and black colours, the Zimbabwean international scored twice in 16 matches and provided much-needed energy as the club secured an eighth consecutive season in the Premier League.

Former Orlando Pirates player now turns out for Wolves in England. Image: Malcolm Couzenz

Source: Getty Images

He later impressed during his loan spell, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 13 appearances while helping stabilise his side's campaign. His performances have not gone unnoticed.

Munetsi's situation has sparked renewed interest in South Africa, where he previously starred for Orlando Pirates before moving abroad. A potential return to the Premier League is viewed as another significant step in the career of a player with strong PSL roots.

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best players

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been listed among the best performers amongst his peers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance so far in the competition.

Source: Briefly News