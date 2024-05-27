DJ Zinhle gave fans a look inside her trip to Zimbabwe, where she was booked to perform

The Umlilo hitmaker shared a video detailing her departure from South Africa, complete with a hilarious voice-over

But Mzansi threw shade at Zinhle, and called her out for the comments she made about the country's youth unemployment rate

DJ Zinhle was dragged after she posted a look inside her trip to Zimbabwe. Images: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle shared her trip to Zimbabwe and what she got up to. Hoping to move on from the drama, the DJ shared a hilarious video narrating her trip, but it's evident that she's far from redemption.

DJ Zinhle shows off Zimbabwean trip

Our girl, DJ Zinhle recently took a quick short-left to Zimbabwe, but this time, it wasn't another one of her luxurious vacations.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two shared a video narrating her trip to Zim, where she was booked to perform at Girls Fest.

Zinhle showed off her airport looks, which included a casual outfit with oversized jeans and designer luggage, not to mention her newly-released Era by DJ Zinhle tote bag.

On her way back to South Ah, the DJ encouraged her female followers to steal their men's clothes when she wore her hubby, Murdah's tracksuits. What topped the video off was Zinhle's hilarious commentary - huu shem!

Mzansi weighs in on Zinhle's Zimbabwean trip

South Africans threw shade at Zinhle after the comments she made about the country's unemployment rate:

Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"Her undermining remarks now excellently make sense."

LM_Rebirth threw shade at Zinhle:

"She’s head-hunting cheap labourers in Zim."

Inenekazi1 wrote:

"She's probably looking for those educated people she was talking about."

sweetjezi asked:

"Did she go to recruit shop staff since SA youth is unemployable?"

lolobee052 claimed:

"That's when she went to secure the bag and came back to insult South Africans."

_Maphutha_ posted:

"She is going to look for employables."

sarcastic_611 dragged Zinhle:

"Gonna look for employable, skilled people to sell her rings and wigs."

Nota Baloyi drags DJ Zinhle

In more DJ Zinhle updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi questioning the DJ's music skills.

The controversial music executive claimed that Zinhle wasn't talented, and Mzansi seemingly agreed with his statements.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News