Award-winning music producer DJ Zinhle has already started taking up bookings in Durban again

The star had halted her Durban gigs because she was not ready following the murder of her baby daddy AKA

Instead of celebrating the fact that she will return to perform in Durban, netizens reignited her past comments on youth employment

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

DJ Zinhle will party with her Durban fans as she has gained the courage to retake bookings in the city. The star was initially avoiding touching down in the city following the murder of the father of her child, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

DJ Zinhle will now perform in Durban after stating that she was not emotionally ready. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle ready to touchdown in Durban

The award-winning muso DJ Zinhle is set to attend bookings in Durban once again.

Fans can catch DJ Zinhle and other Durban artists at People's Park at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Why DJ Zinhle distanced herself from Durban

DJ Zinhle had previously refrained from performing in Durban because she was not ready following the murder of AKA. The rapper was murdered on 10 February 2023 on the busy street of Florida Road. According to TimesLIVE, Zinhle said:

“I'm not ready for Durban. Emotionally, I'm not ready. I get anxious thinking about being there. It's going to be a while before I can be there.”

“I'm going through the most. Forget about seeing me in Durban. It's not that I am mad at Durban. It's just hard. It's only been three months since Kiernan died, so maybe with time. But I'm hoping I never change my mind.”

Mznasi trolls DJ Zinhle

Under the X post from @TimesLIVE, netizens reignited their beef with the star following her past comments on youth employment.

@Ori_RSA:

"On behalf of South African youth: We are unemployable, and unfortunately, we won’t be able to attend because we will be looking for jobs, and we can’t afford tickets to watch a talentless and boring performance."

@ChrisExcel102:

"We will be busy trying to gather some skills and education to be employable."

@VinDollar016:

"May the employable gang go listen to her, the rest, we shouldn't bother."

Nota slams DJ Zinhle

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle faced backlash for calling South African youth unemployable in an interview with 702.

Nota Baloyi attacked her talent, claiming she doesn't make music but promotes it with others' help.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News