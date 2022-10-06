Amapiano producer Kabza De Small has taken to social media to share that he has an upcoming project with award-winning rapper Kwesta

The star announced that the new EP featuring the Ngud' hitmaker and Masterpiece will drop soon and Mzansi said the new sound is influenced by TKZee

Many people shared that the fusion of Kwaito and Amapiano in the snippet that Kabza De Small shared on his timeline sounds dope

Kabza De Small has taken to his timeline to announce an upcoming project with Kwesta. The Amapiano producer and rapper are set to drop a new EP in the near future.

Kabza De Small has announced a new project with Kwesta. Image: @Kabelomotha_, @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

Kabza took to Twitter and posted a snippet of their lead single. In the teaser, Kwesta raps over the Kwaito like beat fused with the log drum synonymous with the yanos. Kabza De Small captioned his post:

"K’shubile @kwestadakar X Patpa Mancane feat @masterpiece_yvk Ep Dropping soon."

A few months back, Kabza introduced his alter ego Papta Mancane. At the time, he was featured on a hip-hop song.

Music lovers took to Kabza's comment section to share their thoughts on the upcoming EP. Many said they're feeling the new sound.

@KaintChillMusic wrote:

"Can't wait for this EP, this feels like home."

@Tebzar_M asked:

"Am I the only one feeling like this song is somewhat influenced by TKzee?"

@gifteddjsa said:

"Nice one king, I knew you and Kwesta are up to no good."

@Barrymore01 commented:

"I like this type of Kabza De Small & Kwesta combination."

@Nkululeko122 wrote:

"It's too much."

@ThulaniSundu said:

"Whenever Kwesta raps over a kwaito beat its a stuff of legends. He leaves everybody in the dust."

@siz_wear added:

"Nice one guys.. Keep up the good work."

Kabza De Small and Kwesta bond over pap n vleis

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kwesta and Kabza De Small spent some time together recently. The two musicians bonded over pap en vleis and of course they downed the township cuisine with a ngud'.

It was not immediately clear whether the two stars were taking a lunch break after cooking a new song together. Taking to Twitter, the Ngud' hitmaker posted a snap of himself with the yanos producer enjoying the meal synonymous with people from the South African townships.

Reacting to the snap of the two stars, many people shared that they could pass as brothers. Some people hilariously shared that it was too early for Kwesta and Kabza De Small to be drinking a bottle of beer with their meal.

Source: Briefly News