King of Amapiano Kabza De Small has introduced his alter ego Papta Mancane to the South African hip-hop community

The yanos music producer's alter ego features on Pervader's new trap single titled City Dreams which also features vocals from Young Stunna

Kabza De Small is known as an Amapiano producer in Mzansi and has even bagged a few awards for it and now he's showing Mzansi that he's a versatile artist

Kabza De Small has introduced his alter ego. The Amapiano music producer is featured on a new hip-hop single. The star goes by the name of Papta Mancane on Pervader's new single, City Dreams.

The new trap song also features BET nominated vocalist, Young Stunna. Papta Mancane is the rapper side to the Umshove hitmaker, according to reports.

Slikour On Life reports that the collaboration was strange but it worked out well in the mellow trap production. Young Stunna was a rapper before he switched to the yanos. He met Kabza and both of them have collaborated on a number of tracks including the banger, Adiwele.

Kabza De Small has no history in the rap scene but many who have listened to the song shared that he's not that bad as a rapper.

Many Mzansi artists including established rappers such as Cassper Nyovest and Reason have also switched to Amapiano. While they jumped on the yanos bandwagon, DJ Maphorisa, who is Kabza's friend, also showed off his rapping skills in his hit titled Izolo.

Kabza De Small's new look has Mzansi convinced he may be ditching Amapiano for Maskandi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kabza De Small's new look had Mzansi convinced that he was about to ditch Amapiano for Maskandi music. The yanos producer looked more like a Maskandi artist or follower around March, 2022.

The Umshove hitmaker's drip had changed from looking like a swagged-out rapper to just plain Brentwood pants, Carvela loafers and a lot of iziphandla, (traditional wristbands). His new look was synonymous with Maskandi stars and fans from KwaZulu-Natal.

Kabza De Small dresses exactly like Big Zulu who incorporated Maskandi music into his rap sound. Kabza and Big Zulu spent some time together and maybe Inkabi was the one who influenced him to go back to his roots.

