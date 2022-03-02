Kabza De Small's new look has a lot of people in Mzansi convinced that he's about to switch genres and jump into the Maskandi music bandwagon

The music producer, who is known for having an expensive taste in clothes, has been rocking a lot of Brentwood pants and Carvela shoes just like a true Maskandi artist

The Umshove hitmaker has ditched his swagged-out look synonymous with American rappers and opted to dress like Mzansi rapper and his collaborator Big Zulu

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kabza De Small's new look has Mzansi convinced that he's about to ditch Amapiano for Maskandi music. The yanos producer looks more like a Maskandi artist or follower these days.

Kabza De Small’s looks more like a Maskandi star these days. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

The Umshove hitmaker's drip has changed from looking like a swagged-out rapper to just plain Brentwood pants, Carvela loafers and a lot of iziphandla, (traditional wristbands). His new look is synonymous with Maskandi stars and fans from KwaZulu-Natal.

According to The South African, Kabza admitted in an interview recently that he's a huge fan of the traditional movement. He also told Daily Sun that he has about 15 pairs of Brentwood pants and more than 10 pairs of Carvela shoes.

Kabza De Small now dresses exactly like Big Zulu who incorporated Maskandi music into his rap sound. Kabza and Big Zulu have been spending some time together and maybe Inkabi is the one who influenced him to go back to his roots.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps have been taking to Kabza's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on his new look.

sabelo_s_mashaba wrote:

"Inkabi Yamapiano."

u13303865 commented:

"I love this new Kabza."

audiovoyager asked:

"What's going on, where’s the BMW & Gucci drip?"

fash_ngobese suggested what Kabza's next album should be called:

"iKabza Elisha - Ushuni We Piano Vol. 1 Neyngane Zo Stunna."

Kabza De Small pays lobola for his bae

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kabza De Small paid lobola for his boo, Kamogelo Geloo Moropa. The Amapiano music producer and his bae apparently had their traditional wedding back in September, 2021.

The star has been wearing iziphandla (traditional wristbands) on both his wrists since he got down on one knee in September. According to reports, Kabza and his boo decided to keep their traditional ceremony secret because Kamogelo is a private person.

Kabza has not posted even one pic of the ceremony on his social media accounts. He has been sharing snaps of himself rocking iziphandla, which are part of the traditional wedding customs.

Source: Briefly News