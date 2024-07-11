Former Black Motion group member Murdah Bongs shocked netizens after showing off his epic dance moves

In the trending video clip, Murdah is spinning and dancing behind the decks, wearing a green tracksuit

Peeps online even gave him a new nickname, Cyclone Bongs, and the jokes kept flooding in

To many, he is a talented music producer with hits for days. To some, he is a performer with a unique style of DJing. But Murdah Bongz's dance moves have always failed to impress people online.

Murdah Bongz has been given a new nickname because of his weird dance moves. Image: Opua Bopap/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Murdah Bongz trends for his dance moves

The former Black Motion group member Murdah Bongz, who has changed his name to Mörda, stunned netizens after showing off his energetic dance moves.

In the trending video clip posted by @Zweli_Thixo, Murdah is spinning behind the decks and dancing in a bid to entertain the crowd. In the video, he was wearing a green tracksuit

The user poked fun at DJ Zinhle, his wife and said: "DJ Zinhle married a tornado."

Peeps mock Murdah, give him new nickname

In reaction to the video, peeps online gave Murdah Bongz a new nickname, Cyclone Bongs. This was because his dance moves failed to impress people.

@noksy_k asked:

"Is he not feeling dizzy afterwards?"

@moflavadj laughed:

"This is funny."

@dima_phoshoko joked:

"What is the name of this dance? Let's call it Spin the Bongs."

@Inenekazi1 laughed:

"He should change his name to DJ Tornado."

@Melusi_Mokone stated:

"Reminds me of when I was 5 years old."

@mnm_meya asked:

"Does he ever get dizzy?"

@B_Yandaa laughed:

"Your caption took me."

@phveektordrayne asked:

"Do not bring this dance to Nigeria."

@lekoloanemanam2 joked:

"Yeah neh her pillar of strength."

@complexrori shared:

"You guys see a lot at groove."

@Nthabeemaringa said:

"Their energy is the same pho."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah share cute video dancing

