Over Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that more than 50 000 parents are seeking help for their drug-addicted children

The Department of Social Development in Gauteng will launch a new initiative to rehabilitate young people

Lesufi vowed to fight drugs and said the initiative will form part of the province’s 2030 vision to eradicate drugs

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has revealed the shockingly high number of parents seeking help for their children who are addicted to nyaope. In just a week, more than 50 000 parents contacted the premier’s office.

Lesufi recently announced that the Department of Social Development would launch a new initiative to rehabilitate young people addicted to drugs. The addicts would be taken to a state-owned farm for six months to get help.

Since then, numerous people have reached out for assistance for loved ones. According to TimesLIVE, the premier will outline the initiative with the first intake of those in need from Tuesday, 1 November. He said he could feel the parents' pain and vowed to fix the drug problem.

“We will never surrender our youth to nyaope, never,” added Lesufi.

Nyaope is a mixture of heroin, cannabis, antiretroviral drugs, and other materials. Speaking to City Press, Lesufi said he was glad people were seeking help. Initially, the programme was meant to assist between 3000 and 5000; however, the number of calls increased drastically.

Lesufi told the publication that he suspected he received calls from parents in other provinces. The initiative will form part of the province’s 2030 vision to eradicate drugs in townships.

South Africans react to the initiative:

@OJay92122825 said:

“That must be a really big farm, please teach them farming skills while at it.”

@ElliotNcube2 commented:

“A national effort is needed to fight drugs, millions not thousands of youths are drug addicts including those employed, panyaza is the first premier to openly talk about drugs since Tokyo sexwale, the ANC is afraid of drug lords, please thread carefully Mr premier.”

