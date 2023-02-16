Mzansi’s Shakira impersonator left people gasping from laughter with a recent skit

TikTok user @smokeymirror_ channelled her 2010 FIFA World Cup vibes and performed Waka Waka

People can’t get enough of this man’s energy and made it known that his team does the most

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young Mzansi man decided to take on the persona of international artist Shakira. In one of his most recent skits, he acted as if he were her running to perform at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

TikTok user @smokeymirror_ had people laughing at his newest Shakira impersonation skit. Image: (TikTok user @smokeymirror_)

Source: TikTok

You see some strange things on social media that make no sense, but best believe you’ll continue watching and laugh yourself silly. This guy is a prime example of that.

TikTokker posts hilarious skit performing Shakira's Waka Waka

TikTok user @smokeymirror_ shared a new Shakira inspired skit. This one, he channelled her 2010 FIFA World Cup vibes, busting out the famous Waka Waka.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

This guy is next-level funny!

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi are here for Shakira’s energy

Yes, babes! This is the type of energy we all need to be channelling. People had a good chuckle in the comments, highlighting how this account never disappoints.

See some of the funny comments:

@Quality Ctrl said:

“The background crew never disappoints.”

@nomhle said:

“Wena mare you never disappoint.”

@MR BURGESS said:

“Thought it was Somizi.”

@Nkosazana kaNyathi said:

“The backing vocals.”

Lasizwe asks fans what he should do with old YouTube channel with 800k subscribers as he launches new channel

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe is going with the mantra new year, new things this year. The star revealed that he would be taking a detour from his usual skits to create different content for his fans.

The YouTuber rose to prominence through his hilarious skits of comparing service between big supermarkets like Shoprite and Woolworths and comparing the service in public and private sectors.

Although he shocked his fans with the announcement, many are happy that their fav is not going away forever. The YouTuber shared a video that seemingly suggested he was leaving YouTube forever, and some fans admitted that they were surprised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News